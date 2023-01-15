Boss
A girl, Blaklee Jo, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 12:54 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to George and Jacque Boss, Hunter. Grandparents are Tony and Patricia Ridgway, Breckinridge; and Jerry and Nancy Bull. Blaklee has three sisters, Jazzie, Corrin and Caden.
Martin
A girl, Rilyn Mae, 5 lbs., 11 oz, born January 2, 2023 at 8:29 p.m. at the Integris Bass Baptist Hospital to Devin Chambers and Ryan Martin of Enid OK. Grandparents are Matt & Sarah Buffalo of Enid and Jack & Lisa Martin of Enid.
Wipf
A boy, Drew Alan, 8 lbs., 10 oz., born December 19, 2022 at 3:26 p.m. at the St. Marys Regional Hospital in Enid to Isaac & Macy Wipf of Meno, OK.
Grandparents are Rex & Robin Hiebert of Meno, OK and Pete & Linda Wipf of Enid, OK.
Drew has one brother, Bode and two sisters, Adriana & Callie.
