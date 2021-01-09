Matousek
A boy, David Mark, 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces, born Dec. 29, 2020, at 4:47 a.m. to James and Sarah Matousek, of Hennessey, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are David and JoElaine Matousek, of Hennessey, Okla.; Edna Hopping, of Enid, Okla.; and the late Mark Hopping. David has six sisters, Jocelyn, JoHanna, Julianne, Jessica, Joy and Jane.
Smith
Two girls, Olivia Sophia, 4 pounds, 7 ounces, and Bella Marie, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, were born Dec. 31, 2020, at 12:12 a.m. to Phillip and Danielle Smith, of Wakita, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are John and Laura Piazza, of Duryea, Pa.; David Smith, of Mentone, Ind.; and Mary Blankenship, of Mentone, Ind. Olivia and Bella have three brothers, Liam, Benjamin and Bentley.
Sawyer
A boy, Axel Creed Gene, 6 pounds, 10.2 ounces, was born Jan. 1, 2021, at 5:50 p.m. to Geneva Sawyer, of Enid, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Kelly and Melanie Sawyer, of Enid.
