McNeill
A girl, Leighton Grace, 3 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 9:09 a.m. April 2, 2020, at OU Children's Hospital to Brittney Reames and Tyler McNeill, Enid. Grandparents are Joshua and Leatha Crews, Lahoma; Eric and Ellyssa Reames, Alva; and Larry and Kendyll McNeill, Enid.
Rich
A boy, Hudson Michael, 8 pounds, 0.8 ounces, was born at 3:22 a.m. April 16, 2020 at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Patrick and Rebekah Rich, Fairview. Grandparents are Gary and Kathy DeBock, Big Rapids, Mich.; and Linda Rich, Fairview. Hudson has one brother, Nathan, and one sister. Alena.
Tokeak
A boy, Moses, 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces, was born at 11:55 a.m. April 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Christina John and Tommy Tokeak, Enid. Moses has one brother, Juilan, and one sister, Marylynn.
Arrington
A boy, Kelton Jack, 7 pounds, 10.8 ounces, was born at 11:53 a.m. April 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Josh Arrington and Amanda Braden, Enid. Grandparents are Gena Ford, Enid; and Mike and Julie Braden, Enid. Kelton has one brother, Dalton.
