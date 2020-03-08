Briggs

A boy, Wyatt Barker, 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces, was born at 6:56 p.m. Feb. 6, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Sabrina Briggs, Enid. Grandparents are Beth and Billy Briggs, Enid.

Woods

A girl, Everly Ann, 9 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 11:34 a.m. Feb. 17, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Michael and Emily Woods. Grandparents are Mike and Cindy Woods, Hennessey; Tim Flyingout, Watonga, and the late Lorie Flyingout. Everly has one brother, Clayton.

Lentz

A girl, Sarah Joy, 8 pounds, .07 ounces, was born at 10:57 a.m. Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Curtis and Katy Lentz, Lahoma. Grandparents are Doug and Peggy Arnold, Enid; and Jim and Michelle Lack, Enid. Sarah has three brothers, Austin, Elijah and Jacob, and five sisters, Bailey, Karlie, Madilyn, Emmalynn and Mary.

