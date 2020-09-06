Hensley
A boy, Tucker Branch Wayne, 7 pounds, 11.8 ounces, was born at 3:18 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Glen and Jennifer Hensley, Jet. Grandparents is Steve Hensley, Mannford. Tucker has one brother, Austin, and two sisters, Hannah and Riley.
Woods
A boy, Christopher Bryant Jr., 6 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 2:44 a.m. Aug. 17, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Christopher Sr. and Anna Woods. Grandparents are Darryl Sr. and Jennifer Woods, Enid. Christopher has two sisters, Athena and Christiana.
Canchola
A girl, Gabriela Jazmin, 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces, was born at 6:49 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Pedro and René Canchola, Enid. Grandparents are Larry and Doretha Lynch, Enid; Pedro Canchola Sr. and Claudia Salas; and Felicity Stoffels. Gabriela has one brother, Grayson.
Fagan
A boy, Rowen Kash, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Joshua Fagan and Jade Berglan, Garber. Grandparents are tim and Tammy Fagan; and Kimberly Drake. Rowen has two brothers, Ayden and Bristol, and one sister, Adelyn.
Tambunga
A girl, Halo Sage, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Kaylee Gregory and Jeremy Tambunga. Grandparents are Michelle and Mike Bixler, and Janet and Joe Tambunga. Halo has two sisters, Taylor and Amelia.
Bunten
A girl, Anika Brielle, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 8:09 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Ashlie and Brandon Bunten, Enid. Grandparents are Nanci Moore, Enid; and Brenda and Charles Chodrick, Enid. Great-grandparents are James and Dorothy Bunten, Rantoul, Ill. Anika has one brother, Aidan, and one sister, Bella.
Hookstra
A girl, Florence Maria, 7 pounds, 10.9 ounces, was born at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Ryan and Elizabeth Hookstra, Enid. Grandparents are Maureen Hookstra, Charles Hookstra, Nancy Schindler and Cindy Hookstra. Florence has two brothers, Maverick and Remington, and one sister, Makayla.
Reinert
A boy, Lucas Michael, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 8:57 a.m. Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Michael and Kendall Reinert, Enid. Grandparents are Jerry and Carol Reinert, Fairmont; and Jimmy and Tammy McMurrian, Kiefer. Lucas has one brother, Denis.
Horton
A boy, Nicolie Edric, 5 pounds, 15.9 ounces, was born at 11:41 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Cheyenne Hamilton and Checotay Horton, Enid. Grandparents are Roger Marvin Pearce Jr., and Moriah Pearce. Nicolie has one brother, Jacob, and two sisters, Isabella and Sophia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.