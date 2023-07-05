Autry Technology students Michael Silver and Gabriel Hoover recently earned national recognition winning medals at the Annual SkillsUSA Workforce Development event held in Atlanta, Ga.
Silver won second place taking home the high school silver medal in computerized numerical code 3 axis milling. Hoover won the college gold medal in Graphics Imaging-Sublimation.
“More than 6,000 students from every state in the nation competed in the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships,” said Executive Director Chelle Travis.
Silver and Hoover had to place first in the state competition in Tulsa to go to the Nationals in Atlanta. Thirty-two competitors went from Autry Technology and 22 students placed in the top 10.
Silver can mill metal work for almost any kind of part. He copies the part by writing a code for it and milling the metal on a machine with 3 axis.
He has made an intake manifold for a vehicle and a part for a Covington motorcycle. “I can do precision manufacturing,” Silver said. In the contest they gave him a part to duplicate in four hours using a computer and a milling machine.
Silver became interested in the program when he took a tour when he was a sophomore at Chisholm. He went to Chisholm in the morning and Autry in the afternoon during his junior year. Next year he will complete the second year of the program at Autry and graduate from Chisholm.
Jeremiah Reschke is the CNC Machining Instructor at Autry since 2021. He has over 21 years of experience working for FLIR systems.
During this time, he was part of research and development projects for NASA, DOD, and DARPA – creating intelligent systems that protect lives and livelihoods.
Silver wants to get his completion certificates and try for SkillsUSA again next year. “Competing has given me valuable knowledge about the industry,” Silver said. Currently he plans to go to work for his uncle TJ Silver who has a plasma machine and machining company.
Hoover is in his first year as an adult student at Autry. He is from Alva and became interested in design when he saw a cool shirt his brother designed.
Hoover’s father took HVAC classes at Autry and suggested he look into the design program.
Cheryl Cooksey teaches the graphic courses at Autry Technology Center. Her program consistently has 100 percent positive job placement.
Cooksey has received many awards including the SkillsUSA Marsha Daves Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 and was recognized in 2017 as the National Trade and Industrial Teacher of the Year by the Association for Career and Technical Education.
Hoover took the first place medal in Atlanta after four days of competition completing both hand written tests and quality control evaluations.
In his competition he designed an ornament and placed designs on rally towels and cell phone stands developing ideas for promotions. Hoover has studied sublimation, the heat process to put designs on objects.
He has one more year in the program and plans a career in design. “Nationals has been a surreal experience and I never thought I’d get an opportunity to do something like this,” Hoover said.
Both he and Silver had to do interviews as part of their competition. They were in Atlanta for one week with other students who qualified from Autry Technology who sponsored the program.
Along with the medals, the two came home with numerous prizes. Silver received $3 thousand from the HAAS company and $300 from Harbor Freight.
Hoover received a heat press, a printer, transfer paper, marketing kits and numerous gift cards.
Hoover said his parents saw him get his award on a live-feed from Atlanta and they were very proud of him.
