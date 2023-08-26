A dinner was held at Oakwood Country Club Saturday night to honor students who were recipients of scholarships from the Harry and Ethel Palecek family along with the David and Sharon Trojan Family.
Their family endowments at Oklahoma State University Foundation total nearly $500,000 in scholarships awarded to students in Garfield and Noble counties.
“We really enjoy hosting this meal so scholars and their families can speak and share their experiences,” said Sharon Trojan. “This is what Ethel Palacek requested.”
Palacek family members present were Jean and Bob Neese and Jean’s brother Dale Pearson. Jean, Ethel’s niece, talked about the challenges of the early homesteaders leaving Czechoslovakia and coming to this country.
“They homesteaded in Noble County and had eight children starting out in a dugout,” Jean Neese said.
Pearson mentioned the family starting a grain company in the quonset hut located at Grand and Garriott.
“Dale Palacek introduced mung beans to this area,” said David Trojan, speaking of the rich history of Northwest Oklahoma.
The Palecek scholarship was endowed in 1990 and has benefited almost 90 students from Garfield and Noble Counties having an impact of over $1 million.
Caitlyn Mack, a junior at OSU spoke. She is in agriculture communications and hopes to educate others about farming.
“Use your resources,” she said.
Drew Simmons, an accounting major, suggested the new scholarship recipients take chances.
“Get involved in college and take advantage of your opportunities,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.