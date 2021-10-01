ENID, Okla. — A community event to showcase all the cultures in the city of Enid will be next weekend.
Enid's annual Community Cultural Celebration will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at North Government Springs Park.
City recreation coordinator Kim Haley said the city took the reins of the celebration in 2017 and has held it every year except last year due to COVID-19.
The community event will offer an array of live stage performances, activity booths, food stations, children's activities, entertainment and art. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Haley said they will not know until closer to the event which nationalities will be represented this year, but in the past there have been presentations from Egyptian, Marshallese, Indian, Perusian, Hispanic cultures and more.
Performance such as dancing or martial arts and different foods have been available.
The event is free to present, free to attend, Haley said, though they do like for groups to register so they can provide any booth needs and create a performance schedule.
Some cultural groups may charge fees for products to purchase at vendor booths. There will be no commercial booths or vendors, just the cultural groups that register with the city, Haley said.
Those wishing information about the event can call the Parks and Recreation department, (580) 616-7210 or email specialevent@enid.org.
