ENID, Okla. — This year has been a bad one in Enid for house fires.
“Our busy time of the year during the colder months is here, and I have fears about it,” said Harry Hammonds, disaster action team leader with American Red Cross.
He said there were two bad fires during the last week.
“We just checked a home that had five smoke detectors and only one worked,” he said.
During the recent Day of Kindness, American Red Cross put 100 smoke alarms in 60 homes. He said it was a wonderful response to a need that saves lives. American Red Cross has two Sound the Alarm drives each year to address the need for smoke alarms.
Hammonds said to call American Red Cross (800) 733-2767 if you need an alarm or an alarm checked. He said he doesn’t think people often realize American Red Cross is here to help. Enid Fire Department has the Red Cross number and after the national office is called, they react immediately with aid.
Janet Cordell has her 50-year pin with American Red Cross and is the state lead nurse for Disaster Health Service in Oklahoma and Kansas.
“When there is a fire or other disaster, we ask if they have a place to stay. It’s our first priority,” she said.
American Red Cross also can help with medical needs like first aid kits, eye glasses, dentures, prescriptions and necessary items for children, Cordell said. They have funds available immediately.
After the initial call, someone follows up with Red Cross Recovery to make sure people are receiving the help they need. Cordell said American Red Cross also provides disaster spiritual care and disaster counselors. They also help with funeral expenses.
A home fire is reported every 88 seconds in the country, and house are fires are the third leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 14, according to National Fire Protection Association. NFPA
NFPA and American Red Cross offer these tips for being safe at home:
• Be alert and stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food. Keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop.
• When heating your home,keep all flammables, such as paper, clothing, bedding, drapes and rugs, at least 3 feet from a space heater, stove or fireplace. Never leave portable heaters and fireplaces unattended; turn off heaters and make sure fireplace embers are extinguished before leaving the room.
“Do not plug a space heater into an electrical strip," Cordell said. "Plug it directly into an outlet.”
• If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, nonflammable surface, like ceramic tile, not on a rug or carpet. Keep children and pets away from space heaters. When buying a space heater, look for models that shut off automatically if the heater falls over.
• Other top causes of fires are smoking, electrical problems and candles. To minimize risks, institute a no smoking policy in the house. Check all cords and replace any that are frayed or have bare wires. Switch to flameless candles.
• Keep matches and lighters high and out of children’s reach in a locked cabinet. About three out of five deaths result from homes without working smoke detectors. Replace batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector annually. Replace smoke alarms that are 10 or more years old.
• Once the smoke alarm sounds, a fire can spread quickly, leaving only a minute or two to escape, so it's important to have a home escape plan that everyone in the family knows and practices.
Hammonds said anyone who needs immediate crisis help can call him at (817) 773-8089.
