ENID, Okla. — When Tom Peterson and his fellow members of the United States Marshal’s Posse heard about the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade they were a little skeptical it was something their group might want to participate in. But a few years later the riders who promote the federal officers have found their perfect fit and are looking forward to returning to Enid in the future.
“It turned out to be something we really wasn’t sure of in the beginning, and now we wouldn’t miss it,” Peterson said after driving his team of Percheron horses pulling an old-fashioned marshal jail around the downtown Enid Square, following two of his fellow Posse members carrying the American and Oklahoma flags and the Slash-O-Longhorn cattle that opened the parade.
Peterson said they first thought the event might be too short for the trip and the Posse, but they soon found their group fit in perfectly.
“For what we like to do, representing the marshals, this was perfect,” he said.
The United States Marshal’s Posse of the Western District of Oklahoma is made up of a group of riders who come from a 60- to 80-mile radius of Oklahoma City, Peterson said. Not affiliated with the U.S. Marshals Service, the group is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public “about the great history of the U.S. Marshals and performing many charitable acts throughout Oklahoma,” according to an information sheet about the group.
They perform in parades and in educational settings, do special projects and offer rides and activities for those with special needs, Peterson said.
He first learned of the Enid parade celebrating the Land Run of 1893, the largest land run event in Oklahoma history and during which Enid was founded overnight — through his work giving wagon rides with his black Percheron draft horse team during Enid Lights Up the Plains, the city’s annual Christmas celebration.
Peterson said the crowds that gathered Saturday to watch the parade were excellent and “the people here are a perfect … audience for a bunch of history buffs who are really interested in keeping the history of the U.S. Marshals alive.”
Peterson said his group always is looking for riders and participants interested in joining the group. He can be reached for information at txmorgan@aol.com or (405) 306-6368.
A day for celebrating
This year's Cherokee Strip Celebration began with the annual Great Land Run half-marathon and 5K and 10K runs, followed by the Walk of Fame ceremony honoring community leaders Elaine Johns and the late Joan Allen.
The parade and vendor events, entertainment and special AM Too AMBUCs drawings were held downtown, and the day wrapped up with Enid Symphony Orchestra’s Landrun Hoedown.
Lori Coonrod, membership and special events director for Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, said the day went well.
“Oh my goodness, what a turnout,” Coonrod said. “It was a little warm … but it went smoothly. I think people were really ready to be out, even more so than last year.”
She said there were just more than 50 parade entries, with 75 or more different floats among those entries.
She said it was challenging regarding the line-up because of construction and appreciated everyone being patient. Overall, she said, they kept the parade participants moving.
One thing that wasn’t moving for a bit was the Groendyke Transport entry.
“One of their trucks broke down, and they pushed it!” Coonrod said.
She did not know if that manpower factored in to the judge’s decision to award the entry celebrating the Enid trucking company’s 90th year, but Groendyke won first in the parade's commercial category, she said, and received a $500 prize for its choice of non-profit. Williams Media and Sidwell Agency came in second and third, respectively.
First prize in the non-profit category went to St. Joseph’s Catholic School, which had a pickup hauling a covered wagon filled with 1890s-period-dressed students and followed by several students pulling their own small wagons. That group also won $500.
Second place went to Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma and third to Trail Life USA Troop 525.
