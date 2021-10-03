A hidden gem in downtown Enid

ENID, Okla. — From classic purple amethyst to rose rocks, the further one walks into Johnson’s Rock Shop, the more unique treasures they can find.
During its storied history, the Rock Shop, now located at 216 W. Randolph, has been in Enid for over 30 years has both changed hands and locations.
The shop sells rocks and minerals, offers classes, creates custom jewelry and provides repairs. Staff even cut their own gems.
The shop originally belonged to the late Frances Vickers Johnson. In 2011, the shop was taken over by John Haacke and recently became co-owned with Janet Peck.
Haacke said he hears all the time that people don’t know about the existence of the shop, much less that they do much more than just “rocks.”
“We get people in here from all walks of life,” Haacke said. “They are always surprised to see how much we offer.”
A big part of their business is kids with an interest in rocks and minerals. They tried to increase programming for pre-teens.They offer classes for all ages.
They offer six one-on-one classes to children and adults, including lapidary (cutting and polishing stones), silversmithing, wire wrapping, dichroic glass (creating a composite glass), beading and metal fold forming.
Class prices range from $25-$35 (dollar sign after every amount), including material cost.
Both of its current owners began taking classes at the shop before their eventual employment and ownership.
The shop’s rich history
Frances Johnson moved into the building on Randolph in 1991, previously located at a building on the corner of Maple and Washington for 15 years prior. There, Johnson sold rocks, repaired jewelry and taught classes.
Haacke met Johnson in the mid-1990s when a friend brought him into the shop. He started taking lessons and was hooked.
In 2011, Johnson was 89 and was was diagnosed with a brain tumor, previously having had lung cancer. She passed away in August 2011.
Before her death, Haacke has already talked to Frances about the shop. He asked if she would sell it someday. She told him to speak with her son Craig Vickers, who would eventually inherit the shop.
A few weeks after Johnson’s death, Haacke approached Vickers to begin buying negotiations. Haacke said neither of them really had a feel for “what was there” value-wise.
After giving Vickers a low bid on the shop, he got the store.
Five years later, Haacke found out that before her death, Johnson had informed her son to take any offer Haacke made on the store. Johnson had always wanted Haacke to take it over.
Now, he intends to keep its legacy running as long as possible.
When Haacke bought the shop, he still had a full-time job in Wichita working three 12-hour days a week, so he spent the other four days of the week at the Rock Shop when he retired in 2013.
“Here, I found something that I truly love what I do,” Haacke said. ”When I came to Enid in 1982, I figured I would stay here five years, then return to Michigan, but life has a way of changing things.”
Rocking with changes
When Haacke met Janet and David Peck over five years ago, things improved in the shop from there.
Peck was a stay-at-home mom for her six children for 15 years prior.
When Peck’s son had several brain surgeries in 2016, she picked up beading to keep herself busy during medical visits.
From then, she began wire wrapping, metal stamping, copper work and fold forming on her own.
“God brought me in here,” Peck said. “I’ve learned my passion and that I’m good at it.”
Haacke then donated Peck a piece when her family held a silent auction to fund a surgery.
A year later, the Pecks had a custom order for silver through their personal business. After David came to shop and met Haacke, they instantly became friends.
The couple began taking classes with Haacke and joined the Enid Gem and Mineral Society. As Peck got better at the craft, she began coming to the shop to help catch up on orders.
As Peck became a great asset to the store, she and Haacke decided to join forces.
Haacke had tried other people as apprentices, but he said Peck clicked and stuck around. She already had existing skills to make a person a good silversmith.
“Peck is now a better silversmith than I am,” Haacke said.
“My goal in co-owning the store was to build store and make it bigger,” said Peck. “There are other rock shops doing it, why not ours?”
COVID in 2020, was a struggle, but they managed to make it through. This year we have noticed an uptick in the amount of people coming in and buying things.
Haacke said he wondered if it’s because people were so cooped up last year.
“It is definitely looking up,” Haacke said. “My whole goal with all of this is to pass the store down to Peck, and for it to continue to exist.”