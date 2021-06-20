Wheatheart nutrition
MONDAY: BBQ riblet sandwich, scalloped potatoes, spring bled veggies, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Crunchy baked fish, cheesy broccoli, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cake.
WEDNESDAY: Pork with gravy, cabbage, green beans, roll, pie/cobbler.
THURSDAY: Chef salad, crackers, strawberry sling, cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: Swedish meatballs with mushroom gravy and rice, corn, peas and carrots, gelatin.
Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Sloppy joe, chips, salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Goulash, veggies/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potato, veg/salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.
Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Pork rib sandwiches, French fries, coleslaw, dessert.
TUESDAY: Hamburgers, baked beans, chips, pickle, dessert
WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips and salsa, salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Chicken and dumplings, mixed vegetables, bread, dessert.
