Wheatheart nutrition

MONDAY: BBQ riblet sandwich, scalloped potatoes, spring bled veggies, ice cream.

TUESDAY: Crunchy baked fish, cheesy broccoli, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cake.

WEDNESDAY: Pork with gravy, cabbage, green beans, roll, pie/cobbler.

THURSDAY: Chef salad, crackers, strawberry sling, cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: Swedish meatballs with mushroom gravy and rice, corn, peas and carrots, gelatin.

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Sloppy joe, chips, salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Goulash, veggies/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potato, veg/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner – fried chicken, veg/salad, dessert.

Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Pork rib sandwiches, French fries, coleslaw, dessert.

TUESDAY: Hamburgers, baked beans, chips, pickle, dessert

WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole, chips and salsa, salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Chicken and dumplings, mixed vegetables, bread, dessert.

