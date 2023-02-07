Dottie Harkin said she lives every day the Lord gives her. He has given her many, and earlier this year on Jan. 7, Harkin celebrated her 100th birthday at a University Place Christian Church gala.
A congregational vote on Dec.11, 2022, named her Deaconess Emeritus and this past week a picture-plaque was put on the church Hall of History in her honor.
Pat Harkin, a son from Alva, and daughter, Jackie Spencer, from Waukomis, attended the ceremony. A son, Tim Harkin, lives in Wichita Falls, Texas, and a daughter Beth Cohlmia, of Enid.
Dorthy Maye Cohlmia-Harkin was born Jan. 5, 1923, in Waynoka. Her family moved to Selma where she graduated from high school.
Her family later moved to Enid where Harkin worked at Newman’s Department Store where she became a buyer for the children’s department.
Harkin met her husband, Ed, when he was stationed at Vance Air Force Base and their first child was born in Alaska before they came back to Enid where their other three children were born.
Harkin has been a member of University Place Christian Church since 1984. Her husband Ed died in 1997. Harkin has been active in many groups over the years, had bypass surgery in 2005 and continues to live alone in her home of over 70 years. She drives herself to church on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.