“I no longer trust you.”
“I don’t have faith this will work.”
“Trust has been broken.”
“I don’t believe you.”
“I have doubts about it.”
Have you ever heard someone say this to you? I have. Or maybe you’ve had to say it to someone. More than once perhaps.
Someone I trusted deeply actually told me to my face they no longer trusted me. The relationship was broken because that person had misgivings about me, based on what others had falsely said and/or implied.
Of course, I felt a myriad of emotions — hurt, betrayal, abandoned, sadness, anger — as I navigated the shock of this person’s now blatant skepticism of me and my integrity. I was then informed I would have to “earn” this person’s trust again.
Ultimately I ended up walking away from that relationship due to my lack of trust for that person as a direct result of their unfounded distrust of me. Oh, the tangled webs we humans weave.
I am thankful that I don’t have to earn God’s trust. (John 3:16; 1 John 4:10, 19)
When trust is broken or even perceived to be broken, as alluded to in the aforementioned example, it can be hard to rebuild that confidence or be reassured that all will be well again.
Trusting someone, other than the Lord, can be difficult, especially since our fleshly natures are fallible and completely untrustworthy. (Isaiah 55:8; Proverbs 3:5-6; Ecclesiastes 9:3; Proverbs 14:12; Jeremiah 17:9)
So what does it mean to trust someone? There are many variations of defining trust:
• to place confidence in or to confide in
• to rely on
• to feel safe with or to keep safe your most valuable thoughts or possessions
• to depend on
• to expect to be guarded or shielded by him/her
• to live without fear or harm
• to have faith, to believe in, or have hope in
• to be protected
• to have blessed assurance
• to be secure
• to have freedom from s uspicion or doubt with him/her
• to count on
Overall, “to trust” means to entrust everything about yourself to another and be vulnerable to that person with the expectation that person will safeguard and protect you and/or what’s valuable to you.
It may be that you’ve lost trust in someone you have been intimately connected to. Maybe someone has lost trust in you thanks to circumstances that may or may not have been in your control. Perhaps trust has been broken between several persons due to a breakdown in the communication system.
Whatever the case may be, you can trust the Lord will never leave nor forsake you. (Deuteronomy 31:8) You’re not alone in your struggle with trusting in fellow man or fellow man trusting in you; Jesus is still there, for He is the very definition of trust:
He is your confidant
You can rely on Him
He will safeguard your heart and your thoughts
You can depend on Him
He will guard or shield you from Satan’s arrows
In Him, you can live without fear or harm
He gives you faith, Someone to believe in, Someone to have hope in
He protects you those who wish to hurt you
In Him, you have blessed assurance
You are secure in Him
You are freed from the chains of suspicion and doubt that confine you, thanks to Him
You can always count on Him
I’m not a professional counselor or licensed therapist. But I can tell you that the Counselor is free and available today to hear and help you if you’ll let Him.
“… And he will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)
