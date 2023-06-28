Do you have a bucket list and have you completed it? Think about it.
Landry has been visiting me for a month and we made a bucket list. We listed so many things we wanted to accomplish that I thought it was hopeless, but I was wrong. We stayed so busy and enjoyed every minute. She volunteered several days at ESPCA and VBS while she was here to get volunteer hours that she needs for her school in Dallas. We kept busy at work or play or nothing.
I have written at length lately about how much I enjoyed Landry being here. We did not waste a minute of our time together. We hardly slept. We talked a lot. We cooked a lot. We spent an afternoon at Leonardo’s and petted the animals and she sawed, hammered and created artful projects. She is talented in so many ways and does a very good job.
One of the main highlights was visiting and riding Cracker Jack, the horse she has ridden for the past three years or so at Bennie’s Barn. She absolutely loves to go there and see Mr. Keith and enjoy their company and riding. She even trotted Cracker Jack this time, which was really an accomplishment since she had taken riding lessons in Dallas and was terrified of the horse she was assigned. Bennie’s Barn was a delight.
I made a bucket list many, many years ago. On it I listed, among other things, write a book, write for a newspaper, own my home, enjoy my home, enjoy grandchildren, raise cattle on my Pawnee County ranch, live to be old and enjoy life, enjoy the patio and keep it pretty, decorate the front porch, teach school Life Lessons, learn to paint, tat, sew, crochet, knit and a few other things.
I have had a wonderful life. I have completed nearly all the things I wanted to. I still have a few to go and there is always upkeep on the house and yard. I have help with my yard, so I really cannot take credit for it, and I have someone clean my house once a month. Otherwise I just accept it, keep it uncluttered and let it go. If it is clean enough for me, it should be clean enough for any guests or drop-in company.
I finished college, which was on my bucket list. But I didn’t finish on the first go-round. But after a few years married and living in wonderful Enid, I wanted to finish my degree at Phillips University. What a joy that was to be a non-traditional student and have all the time in the world to study and learn. I vowed I would not neglect my home or husband, so I got up about two o’clock each morning to study or write and then return to bed. Then when I awakened, I was fresh and ready to take any test that came my way. I had the best of both worlds.
A few years ago when the weather was so very dry and the ponds went dry, we decided to get out of the cattle business. It was impossible to know that anyone we hired would actually haul water every day and it was quite costly, so we made the decision to rent the pastures. It was a blessing that we did because Jim became ill after that and I had forgotten everything I knew about selling and buying cattle. It was fun while it lasted.
In 1998, I compiled some of my favorite articles from the News & Eagle, and with their permission (since the articles were copyrighted through the paper) I shortened a few and lengthened a few and changed the format a little and had my “masterpiece” self-published. It was so fun and I learned so much about paper, printing, registering with the ISBN number, photography, etc. I have written several little booklets, but all that was not required.
I acquired my teaching certificate from Phillips University (as noted above) but did not keep my certification and testing up-to-date. I knew I would never use it after so many years. During that time, I worked mainly in medical fields and loved it. After Jim passed, I had the opportunity to teach in middle school at Hillsdale Christian School. That completed my bucket list. I quit while I was ahead and will not be teaching anymore. It was the absolute joy of my life to be associated with those terrific kids. I will never be the same.
It is my firm belief that one should continue to learn all their life. Learning does not end with school. I try to learn something new every day. Some days not so much, but I try. I challenge all my readers to do the same. Heaven knows there is a vast new education for all of us old-timers with social media. When Landry was here she taught me so much, and I still feel in the dark about a lot of things. It comes so easy for kids. They grew up with it.
I am so grateful I can still stay in my own home and maintain it and look at all the things I have in it. I have a sign that says, ”Behind every single thing in this house is a story that makes me smile.” It is true. I can walk from room to room and just enjoy the things that are from my grandmothers and grandchildren and dear friends and family. I never tire of dusting them and seeing them.
I love my old-fashioned kitchen. I have actually worn some of the color off the Formica. I did not know that was possible, but where I make bread and cookies and everything else on my long, wide work space it has become discolored. It is because I love to cook for me, my friends and anyone else. I could stand all day and make pickles or apple butter or bake bread.
Landry and I have mastered making yeast breads, salads, homemade noodles, many cookies and desserts. We enjoyed plain rice for breakfast cereal with milk and sugar like the olden days. Needless to say, this has been a great month. Landry thought you would enjoy these:
“Quic-ookies” (Her spelling, not mine)
1 package any flavor cake mix
1 cup Rice Krispies
1 stick butter, melted
1 egg, slightly beaten
In large bowl, mix all together. Shape into 1-inch balls, pressing firmly on cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake in 350-degree oven for 9 to 12 minutes until done. Cool for two minutes before removing from cookie sheet. Lemon or chocolate are both good. Your choice.
