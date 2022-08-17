Can you realize that classes are resuming in most schools? Think about it.
When we walked into many stores recently we were greeted with wonderful displays of school supplies: Pencils, notebooks, crayons, scissors, ink pens and other inviting things. I can hardly resist buying a new notebook every year whether I need it or not. I have always just loved school supplies.
We made such a delightful production of buying new school supplies when I was a kid. We always got a Big Chief tablet and new yellow pencil. We got a cigar box from the Rexall Drug Store (free for the asking) and filled it with scissors, homemade paste, pencils etc.
Beside our new school supplies, we also started school with new clothes that Mother had lovingly and skillfully made. We had new socks. We had new shoes that rubbed blisters on our feet because we had gone barefooted all summer. Those (always brown) leather shoes had to be broken in before they were comfortable. But we didn’t complain because we were so happy to have new and exciting school clothes. Later in the year we got new winter coats and hats and mittens which were equally delightful.
When I was a kid in school it never started until the Monday after Labor Day. We did not take off time for teachers’ meetings, spring break, fall break, Good Friday and teacher work days. As I recall we did get a few days off for Christmas, but New Year’s was just another day to us. We may have gotten that day off but not all those days between Christmas and New Year’s, and certainly not a bunch of days before Christmas. The people I knew did not go on long Christmas vacations back then.
We were out of school early in May to help plant the garden and do field chores.
I was lucky to attend a one-room school taught by one teacher for all eight grades. What a wonderful way to learn. One advantage of that one-room school was if a student was behind in a subject, they watched the grade below them and reviewed to refresh their minds. If they were ahead they observed the grade above them to keep them challenged and interested. Big kids helped little kids with reading assignments or math (we called it arithmetic). We all stopped what we were doing when the teacher explained about something interesting in history or geography. We got a well-rounded education.
It must have been a terrible job for those dedicated teachers. They arrived before any of the kids and built the fire and got the school house swept out and assignments on the board. She had to plan lessons for every subject for all eight grades with no help from anyone.
One thing those teachers had back then was cooperation from the parents. Whatever the teacher said was gospel. If we got in trouble at school, and were corrected by the teacher, we got twice as much discipline from our parents when we got home. The teacher was always right. The parents never questioned her discipline or assignments or opinions. If my parents ever disagreed with them, they never let us kids know how they felt. We were expected to respect and obey our teachers who dedicated so much of their time and energy for us.
Luckily I was born before car pools or mothers picking their kids up 2 feet from the school door. One of the best things about country school was walking to and from it every day. We cut through the pasture and I cannot recall a single time we did not scare up a jack rabbit. We enjoyed the out of doors on those walks to school. Everyone walked or rode a horse to school, including the teacher. On absolutely terrible snowy days, Daddy would take us on a hay sled. We never canceled school just because there was a blizzard. We got to school the best way we could. Few kids missed because of any weather problems. And I don’t recall a single time that the teacher failed to be at her position every morning. She arrived early to make a fire in the round heating stove and sweep out the classroom and prepared for the “thundering herd.” I was blessed with marvelous, caring teachers.
One of the joys of my old age was getting to return to school and teach life lessons to middle school students at Hillsdale Christian School. There I was able to witness to my faith and tell them stories about the “olden days.” I taught manners, survival (sewing buttons on) table settings, flag etiquette, patriotism, laundering, bread baking, etc., etc. We got a taste of new foods and how we used to survive with almost nothing, except what really mattered — love. Last year, because of health problems, I left that wonderful position and I truly miss those precious kids. I have always loved that age students because they have learned how to read, think, listen and appreciate. I learned as much from them (if not more) than they ever learned from me.
There is nothing in the world that ends a summer like going back to school with all those books, note books, pencils, rulers, new paste, new clothes and new friends. What memories!
Back in grade school we carried our wonderful homemade lunches in syrup buckets or lard buckets with enough food for lunchtime and two recesses and to share with others. We took sandwiches of homemade bread with different fillings. Mother made sure our lunches were not monotonous. We always looked forward to sharing our special lunches because they often contained these delicious cookies:
Rolled Sugar Cookies
4 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup soft butter
1 egg
½ cup thick sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cream butter, eggs, vanilla and sugar until fluffy. Beat in sour cream. Gradually add dry ingredients that have been sifted together. Roll out fairly thin on floured board or between wax paper. Cut into desired shapes. Place on slightly greased or lined cookie pan. Bake 10-12 minutes in 350-degree oven. Mother sometimes put raw peanuts on top of cookies and the flavor baked in.
