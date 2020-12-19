“All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.” ~ Edgar Allan Poe
I really like this quote from my favorite author. Well, one of my favorites. Have to put Ray Bradbury as an equal.
But it occurred to me Monday morning after a vivid dream that I seem to have at least two recurring dreams and both of them are frustration dreams of similar nature.
The one I used to have many times over was trying to get dressed after my Waukomis Fire Department pager awakened me from a sound sleep, trying get my pants on and get to the fire station as fast as I could.
It took forever.
Now that may sound odd to many, but to a small-town volunteer firefighter like about 75% of all firefighters in the United States, that is reality.
Your adrenaline flows, your mind races and your body fumbles and stumbles and can’t keep up.
The one I had this week was one I used to have quite often.
It was trying to get to class on the campus at the University of Oklahoma, and having to get there through odd buildings, climbing rickety stairs and over rooftops.
Yes, rooftops.
And … I would never get there.
Over the years dreams — and their interpretations — have been the topic of untold papers, books and arguments.
Sigmund Freud probably was the history of dreams’ most thoughtful interpreter.
However, understanding what Freud was talking about was probably more difficult than figuring out the exact meaning of pi in mathematics.
It requires way too much thinking.
After a quick Google — and borrowing the title to this column from a 1969 Moody Blues album cover — I found some truly remarkable things that came as a result of people’s dreams.
Oddly, or maybe just because they were in the genius category, or simply just lucky, each of these three people came to their particular station in life because of a dream.
I wrote a short story in high school English once upon a time, and got an A-plus.
Only A-plus I ever got in school at any level.
My stort story idea came while looking into a large wall mirror, and holding a hand-held mirror and then looking back into it, seeing reflection after reflection after reflection of me holding a mirror to the back of my head.
The image just keeps getting smaller and smaller to infinity.
That demonstrated infinity to my teenage mind.
So I wrote my short story about a spaceman, alone in a capsule, dreaming that he was dreaming that he was in space.
It was an unending dream from which he couldn’t awaken, and he would dream that he was dreaming, that he was dreaming into infinity.
I told you, I was influenced by Poe and Bradbury.
I found that a select few dreams have been, in fact, quite important to mankind, but in different ways.
For instance, Mary Shelly wrote the novel “Frankenstein” in 1816, sometimes cited as the world’s first science fiction novel.
Her character and idea were inspired by a vivid nightmare when she was 18.
She visited famed poet Lord Byron in Switzerland, which was locked into a cold volcanic winter caused by the eruption of Mount Tambora in 1815, creating Europe’s year without a summer.
Her dream was that a corpse could be re-animated, and thus Frankenstein’s monster was born and eventually entered into the pages of classic literature.
The next dreamer was none other than Albert Einstein.
You know, the really smart guy that thought outside the box, when only a select few others even knew there was a box.
As a young man, Einstein dreamed he was sledding down a steep mountainside, going so fast he eventually approached the speed of light.
In his dream, stars changed their appearance in relation to him.
He woke up and thought about that idea, and formulated what became the most famous scientific theory in history — the principle of relativity.
Lastly, there is the dream of one Paul McCartney, famed songwriter and member of the Beatles.
Now, surely by now, everyone has heard the song “Yesterday.”
Back in 1965, McCartney composed the entire melody for the hit “Yesterday” in a dream.
That’s right, a dream.
It came back to him fully formed when he woke up and he replicated the song on his piano, asking friends and family if they had heard it before, worried he was simply replacing someone else’s work.
Both McCartney and John Lennon wrote lyrics to the melody, and the song was part of the fabulously popular album “Help!”
And the rest is history.
My three examples all became famous from their dreams. All I got was a crummy A-plus.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.