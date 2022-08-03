Do you or someone you love have a serious illness? Think about it.
I cannot name one person who has not had a serious illness, had a loved or dear friend who has not had a serious illness. I know in my family I have lost two sisters and one brother (out of a family of seven) who have passed away with cancer.
I have a brother and sister who now are fighting that battle. Only two of the seven are cancer free, me and my sister in Albuquerque.
I just lost a very dear friend who has fought cancer for 20 years. She was an inspiration to everyone around her. She was truly a Christian and blessed us all. She will be missed by her family, friends, and especially her husband and small grand-children. And ME.
I have other close friends (who feel like family) who are facing the same challenges.
The world is full of people who need encouragement and love.
My younger brother was diagnosed with cancer of the mouth a few years ago. He did not smoke and didn’t even chew gum to my knowledge, yet his observant dentist found the cancer in the roof of his mouth.
The ordeal was horrible. The treatment was horrible. He lost all his hair and could not taste food nor keep it down when he did force himself to eat. He was in terrible pain. After a long course of treatment he was pronounced free of mouth cancer.
However, now he is faced with another cancer which has nothing to do with the previous cancer. He is undergoing treatment for that. The treatment is not as strenuous as the mouth cancer but it does affect his life.
When he was first diagnosed, I found this little poem in some of my “stuff” and sent it to him. He read it over and over every morning with his Bible reading and devotional material. I share it with you in hopes that you or someone you know can find comfort from it.
What Cancer cannot Do
It cannot cripple Love,
It cannot shatter Hope.
It cannot corrode Faith.
It cannot destroy Peace.
It cannot kill Friendship.
It cannot suppress Memories.
It cannot silence Courage.
It cannot invade your Soul.
It cannot steal Eternal Life.
It cannot conquer the Spirit.
I have seen this work in my own family and it can work for any disease or condition of our health. In fact, any trouble that comes our way can be helped by repeating this little poem. Nothing — nothing can destroy us unless we let it. There is always hope and a bright side to everything.
I have sent this to people with diabetes or COPD or heart conditions and they have all responded gratefully.
My own mother died of cancer and she was sick for a long time. Her one wish was to see the mountains again, so we took her and Daddy to Albuquerque to see the Balloon Festival and Red River to see the wonders of nature there.
She slept most of the way home, but it was a delightful trip for her and for us to be together and visit and talk about old times ... and new adventures. That was in October, when things were so beautiful and she felt fair but was tired. She died the next month.
My last words to her were “I love you and I thank you for giving me life. I have had a wonderful life and you were a perfect mother. You raised me well and loved me more than I deserved.”
She replied how much she enjoyed me and Marianne (my older sister) and what a joy we were and not a bit of trouble. Marianne was (and is) my best buddy and pal. We were always together so kept each other out of trouble. Mother always knew where we were. She just listened for giggling and/or singing.
Death of a loved one is awful and life changing for the person left behind, but it cannot be changed. The time goes on and one must find a way to cope. It might be comforting to read and think about this one little poem.
I am so glad I saved it in my “Crumbs of Food for Thought.” When my husband died, I read it over and over and I did survive, although at the time I wondered if I could go on. I did.
Every day we live is a precious gift. Every day we are able to wake up and breathe is beautiful. The sky is blue. The trees are beautiful. The birds are singing. Life is what we make it, whether we are feeling well or not. We have to make the best of it. Here is another short poem. It has no name and is anonymous but it is encouraging.
“Not for one single day
Can I discern my way,
But this I surely know...
Who gives the day
Will show the way,
So I securely go.”
I certainly don’t know all the answers to why there is so much cancer and diabetes and other dreadful diseases nor do I know how to cope with them, but I do know from being around those suffering, that it takes a lot of patience and courage and love to care for them and encourage them.
My solution is to keep busy and don’t overthink “what next.” Take life a day at a time and enjoy every minute we are with our loved ones. We will never be sorry.
I don’t intend to sound morbid or down. Life and death are reality and has to be accepted. Never forget the wonderful memories and love you shared with your loved ones.
When I get sad, remembering Jim or Mother and Daddy, or my siblings or friends, I get out my Mother’s old baking dish and cook something good in it, like this simple chicken supper:
Chicken In A Flash1 chicken fryer, quartered or 4 chicken breasts
1½ cups sour cream
1 package dry onion soup mix
½ cup milk
Place the chicken pieces in a sprayed baking dish. Mix cream, soup mix and milk until smooth. Pour over chicken. Bake at 350 degrees about one and one-half hours.
Serve over rice. Yum yum. (I usually pound the chicken breasts to tenderize them.)
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
