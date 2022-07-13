How do you handle the ups and downs of life? Think about it.
We all have them at one time or another, but some of us survive and recover and some of us just fall apart. A cousin sent me this little suggestion sheet after our last family reunion. She called it “The 7-ups.” She must know me like a sister as all of them apply to me. So I share them with you.
First of all, WAKE UP! Decide to have a good day. As soon as I get out of bed I spend a few minutes or more with God. A dear friend gave me a precious little book with prayers for every day of the week for an entire year. That sweet little leather-bound book is only about 3 inches by 2 inches and had belonged to his mother. The copyright date is 1905. It is tattered and worn, but is a wonderful gift to pass on to me. Every day is a good day. Remember Psalms 11:8-4, “This is the day the Lord has made; Let me rejoice and be glad in it.”
After we wake up, we need to DRESS UP. My grandma lived in a retirement home the last few years of her life. Nevertheless, the moment she awoke she dressed fully and was ready to face the world when she got her “ear-bobs” on. Then she greeted everyone in her suite and made sure they were awake and OK and ready to go to breakfast and play bingo or whatever. She was “raring to go” and thought everyone else should be, too. She was a fun/happy lady who lived to 96 and lived every moment of those years. She believed the best way to dress up was to put on a smile. It is an inexpensive way to improve our looks. She believed that man looks at outward appearance, but the Lord looks at our hearts. (I Samuel 16:7)
The next “up advice” is to SHUT UP! That could go for everyone in my family as we all love to talk. We talk too loud and laugh too loud, but we do enjoy each other’s company and catching up on what happens with cousins (no matter how far removed). We practice saying nice things and have learned to listen. God gave us two ears and one mouth, so He meant for us to listen more and talk less. “He who guards his lips guards his soul.” (Proverbs 13:3) Grandma had a scripture for everything. Somehow it rubbed off on me.
We need to STAND UP for what we believe. We have freedom of speech and we need to exercise it. I can see our great country failing to honor the standards we were founded on. “Let us not be weary in doing good; for at the proper time, we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good.” (Galatians 6:9-10)
LOOK UP is the next thing on our list. We need to look up for the good in the world. We need to enjoy the clouds and the stars and the blue sky. We could solve our problems if we would just look up to the Lord. A good attitude is a great characteristic and makes for a happy life. “I can do anything through Christ, who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:6)
We need to REACH UP for something higher than ourselves. We need to reach out to others who are less fortunate than most of us are. There are hungry children and homeless people who need food and shelter and compassion and we need to forget about our “wants” so much and think about their “needs.” We will feel better and so will they. Reach down and lift them up!
Number 7 on the list is to LIFT UP! As we lift others, we lift ourselves. We need to lift up our prayers and consider the conditions of others. “Do not worry about anything; instead pray about everything.” (Philippians 4:6)
Wouldn’t this be a better world if everyone followed these seven simple rules for living?
It seems to me that the entire world is in turmoil. Is any country at peace or are they all wanting more? Is our own country safe from other countries? Are we even safe from ourselves within our own boundaries? Where do we go to feel safe from harm? Are our homes safe? Are our children safe?
Even our churches have been attacked and people killed while worshiping. Is there an end to our fear? What can we do to avoid being killed or harmed? Is there a solution? If so, is it political? Or do we need to look higher and wider and inward to ourselves and turn our hearts to God?
In the “olden days,” we didn’t even lock our doors. Oh, we had a little latch and an eye on the screen door, but would that protect us now? We never locked our cars or trucks. We left machinery in the fields overnight and never had a tire stolen or gas siphoned from the tanks. The worst stealing we ever heard of was of watermelons, and we always planted enough to satisfy the neighborhood boys who “swiped” a few occasionally for refreshment.
Mother and Daddy went to town on Saturday afternoons to do their shopping and left us kids at home with our older sister in charge. We were as safe as if we had had our own armed guard watching over us. We never had an emergency she could not handle. We felt secure in every way.
Nowadays we would not think of leaving our car unlocked or even out of our garages if we could help it. We lock our doors even if we are just sitting on the patio in the evening. We have cellphones with us anytime we travel. We secure our purses at all times. We live in a different world. But I wouldn’t want to live anyplace else. I love America with all its ups and downs.
What could be more appropriate than upside-down cake?
Jiffy Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
⅔ cup brown sugar
¼ cup butter
1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple (well drained, reserve juice)
1 package Jiffy Golden Yellow Cake Mix
1 egg
½ of reserved pineapple juice
Melt butter in a large iron skillet. Sprinkle brown sugar over butter. Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Arrange drained pineapple over brown sugar. Mix cake mix, one egg and half of pineapple juice (that is reserved). Beat until smooth and pour over crushed pineapple. Bake 40 to 50 minutes until done. Cool in skillet about two minutes and invert on serving dish.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.