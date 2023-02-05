The archives of my iMac are full of the many yummy things the Holy Spirit has given me over the years. Some are straight from His heart to mine and some are the words and writings of gifted generals and authors throughout the decades. The main purpose of “Keep the Faith” is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to encourage and strengthen the body of Christ so that their faith may grow strong … so the lost will be saved. It’s my job to show you Jesus. Today, we talk about hope and faith.
“Faith brings our hopes into reality and becomes the foundation needed to acquire the things we long for. It is all the evidence required to prove what is still unseen.” Hebrews 11:1 (Passion Bible)
What’s on my mind this morning is Job 14:7-9 and what it means to have a future and hope. Not because I have done anything all that grand, or even close ... but just because He loves me and covers me in His grace and goodness and mercy. Oh, how He loves you and me. I am blessed with the hope that my old roots and stump won’t die in the ground, but will sprout and bring forth tender shoots that will not fail. Hope is my joyful expectation for a good outcome. It’s a “launching pad” for my faith to be activated. That’s so powerful, saints. God wants you to have this promise. He wants your faith to be like a tiny mustard seed with tender shoots that will not fail. He wants you to have hope like that tree. Hope that you will flourish in all you do.
“For there is hope for a tree, when it is cut down, that it will sprout again, and its shoots will not fail. Though its roots grow old in the ground and its stump dies in the dry soil, at the scent of water it will flourish and put forth sprigs like a plant.” (Job 14:7-9)
“I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.” Matt. 17:20
We live in a day faced with impossible circumstances. Matthew 17 shows us Jesus was clear that he desires to give us mountain-moving supernatural power, and that faith is the conduit of this.
So, how can we build our faith?
Here are just a few ...
1. ASK FOR IT
And the apostles said to the Lord, “Increase our faith.” Luke 17:5
Lord, faith is a gift from you, a supernatural gift. I confess that I can’t have any faith outside of the faith you give me. Lord, today I ask you for more mountain moving faith.
2. HEAR IT
So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God. Romans 10:17
Lord, as I listen to those who proclaim your word would you please direct me to find those who are faithfully speaking your word and even your word for me in my circumstances?
3. NURTURE IT
But the ones that fell on the good ground are those who, having heard the word with a noble and good heart, keep it and bear fruit with patience. Luke 8:15
Lord, may you find my heart good soil where your gift of faith mixes with my willingness to bear much fruit!
4. EXERCISE IT
But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves. James 1:22
Lord, I ask for focus on the faith you have given me for this moment, guide me as I apply the faith you have given me in my life’s circumstances today.
5. RISK IT
Bring all the tithes into the storehouse...And try Me now in this...(I will) pour out for you such blessing that there will not be room enough to receive it. Malachi 3:10
Lord, today as I intercede for family, friends and this nation, would you assist me in risking in obedience in ways I don’t normally do? Thank you lord that with risk prompted by you there is the promise of blessing in ways I cannot imagine.
Remember faith is a gift from God. It cannot be produced, only received. Faith effects our spirits by providing a sense of guaranteed power from God. Don’t mistake confidence, which only effects the flesh. It’s the humble reliance upon God-given faith that releases supernatural revelation and powerful prayers.
It is my prayer for you that you may look around and notice all of the answers to prayer you enjoy because of prayers you prayed some time ago. May the breakthroughs you’ve experienced and the open doors you’ve walked through compel you to pray with more fervency, specificity, and tenacity. God loves your faith. He loves your heart. He loves it when you pray. He’s very protective of you and won’t give you something that’s not good for you. He makes you wait because He’s making you ready. Trust your whole soul and story to Him. And keep praying. God is moving, even when you can’t see it. One day, your faith will become sight. A blessed, beautiful, and prayerful day to you today!
Never forget: John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” And, you can take that to the bank.
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today. He loves you.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication.
