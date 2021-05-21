There are all sorts of different constellations that you wouldn’t know about unless you were really looking for them.
And, even then, you might have trouble finding them.
One such constellation is called Coma Berenices, a group of stars found adjacent to the north celestial pole.
You can begin finding this constellation by looking between the bright stars of Denebola, in Leo, and Arcturus, in Bootes. Denebola forms the tail of Leo the lion, a constellation famously marked by a backwards question mark of stars. Arcturus is an orange star that is one of the brightest in our sky.
But despite the brightness of these two stars, Coma Berenices is a very dim constellation, its brightest star, Beta Coma Berenices, shining at only magnitude 4.26.
However, Coma Berenices is fairly interesting because it is home to both a star cluster and galaxy cluster. The star cluster is home to several dozen stars and is not too far away from Earth. One of the coolest-looking galaxies in the cosmos, M64, also called NGC4826 or the Black Eye Galaxy, is located in the constellation. It has a visual magnitude of just over 8, which means that it should be readily visible through even binoculars or a small telescope, provided you’re observing from a place devoid of artificial light.
There is no definitive shape with this constellation, except for the fuzziness of stars one can locate in a dark night sky. The constellation is named after Queen Berenice II of Egypt, and the mythology behind it is somewhat amusing.
Before you go out to look for this constellation, go find the story, see what it’s supposed to resemble, and decide if you see what the story says.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
