This column first appeared Feb. 13, 2016.
Since Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, I kept having to read that day in the news over the past few weeks and I had a punctuation question, so I pulled out the trusty old Associated Press style book, that of the dirty-worn pages I keep on my newsroom desktop.
Thumbing through to see if the correct style is Valentine’s Day with an apostrophe (Veterans Day has no apostrophe), I failed miserably in even finding a reference. Same with AP’s online stylebook.
I turned to the final arbiter, Webster’s New World dictionary, and low and behold, there is only an oblique reference under valentine to “Saint Valentine’s Day.” It doesn’t even have its own bold-faced entry.
So, I set out to discover the history behind the day Americans observe with the buying of chocolates, roses or cards that yearly pry $13.29 billion dollars out of paychecks and into the U.S. economy.
Looking deeper into just why hearts and cupid and red flourish throughout various retail stores across America, this day we observe Feb. 14 is most mysterious as to its origins.
Since Saint Valentine’s Day is second only to Christmas in the exchange of cards, why is it we here in America, and in fact in many places across the globe, set aside a special day for love — shown with cupid, valentines, flowers, candy or teddy bears?
There are many theories and stories as to the origins of this mid-winter day, and no real agreement on why it is observed. And, I’ve found both religious and pagan origins to St. Valentine’s Day.
Early Christians of the Catholic Church recognized three saints named Valentine — or Valentinus — and all were martyred.
One legend says Valentinus was a priest who served during the third century in Rome, about A.D. 270. Emperor Claudius II decreed single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, and outlawed marriage for young men.
Valentinus felt the decree unjust, defied the emperor and continued to perform secret marriages for young people.
But, you don’t defy a Roman emperor, and he was put to death.
Other stories say Valentinus was executed for attempting to help Christians escape harsh Roman treatment, when many were beaten and tortured in prison for their beliefs.
Valentinus had been imprisoned and fell in love with a young girl — possibly the jailor’s daughter — who visited him. Before his death, he is said to have written the girl a letter signed, “From your Valentine,” an expression still used to this day.
Stories that sprang from this tale emphasized Valentine’s gesture of love, making him a sympathetic, romantic and heroic figure from history.
Valentine greetings were popular in the Middle Ages. The oldest known valentine was a poem written by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his wife while imprisoned in London after the Battle of Agincourt, France.
Yet another story, and likely having as much to do with St. Valentine’s Day as the symbolism of Valentinus, is the fact that Christianity, which very much was in its infancy and struggling as a religion in an area of the world dominated by Romans and their gods, began to Christianize the pagan celebration of Lupercalia.
The ancient celebration was observed on the Ides of February — Feb. 15 — and was a festival of fertility dedicated to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture, as well as to Rome’s founders of legend, Romulus and Remus.
At the start of the yearly festival, members of the Luperci, an order of pagan Roman priests, gathered at a sacred cave where the infants Romulus and Remus were believed to have been cared for by a she-wolf.
The Luperci would sacrifice a goat for fertility and a dog for purification.
Then, they tore the goat’s hide into strips, dipped them in sacrificial blood and went out into the streets amongst the populace, gently slapping both women and crops in the fields with the bloody goat hide.
Now, you would think women of the day might be a bit put off by this yearly ritual, but Roman women welcomed the touch of hides, believing it made them more fertile in the coming year.
At the end of the observance day, women in a city would place their names in a large urn, and bachelors would each choose a name and become paired for the year with his chosen woman.
In fact, such was the strong belief in this pagan festival, the matches often ended in marriage.
Lupercalia was deemed un-Christian at the end of the fifth century, when Pope Gelasius I declared February 14 as Saint Valentine’s Day.
That day in England and France also was the time when birds began to mate, reinforcing the romantic notion that propelled Saint Valentine’s Day into what we observe today — but with a lot more chocolate.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
