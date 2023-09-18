Collection of photos, stories, videos tell tale of 130 history of Cherokee Outlet

PHOTOS: Celebrating 130 years of history | VIDEOS | STORIES
Enid and Northwest Oklahoma celebrated the 130th anniversary of the Land Run of 1893 that founded many towns and cities across the area. Here are some stories, photos and video recorded by the Enid News & Eagle covering the Cherokee Strip Celebration.
The choice for Rick Simpson to lead the 130th celebration of Enid’s founding was just about perfect — could Enid residents ever find a better modern-day representation of the pioneer spirit of the Cherokee Strip or the grit of the Old West? “Tain’t likely."
Enid High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Rick Simpson waves and whoops to the crowd as he leads the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade as grand marshal on the 130th anniversary of the …
Pioneer High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Chisholm High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Waukomis High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
United States Marshal’s Posse
Members of the United States Marshal’s Posse participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Vance Air Force Base
Vance Air Force Base participates in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Vance AFB
Vance Air Force Base airmen participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
EHS band
Enid High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
EHS band
Enid High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Evans couple
Ralph and Beverly Evans (seated) watch the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Girl Scouts
The local Girl Scouts of the USA chapter participates in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Horse and buggy
A horse and buggy participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
horse and wagon
A horse and wagon participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Kids lined up
Kids line up and wave at a parade entry while waiting for candy to fly during the Cherokee Strip Celebration Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in down…
Little wagon
A participant pulls her wagon during the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Pulling a wagon
Parade participants pull a wagon during the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
mitchell and declerk.jpg
Mitchell & Declerk, PLLC, participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid. The parade entr…
Pioneer band.jpg
Pioneer High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Enid Police Department
Enid Police Department Chief Bryan Skaggs participates in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Poodle puppet
Three girls talk over a puppet while waiting for parade entries during the Cherokee Strip Celebration Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Rick Simpson
Rick Simpson whoops to the crowd as he leads the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade on the 130th anniversary of the Land Run of 1893 Saturday, …
Rick Simpson
Rick Simpson waves and whoops to the crowd as he leads the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade on the 130th anniversary of the Land Run of 1893 …
Rick Simpson
Rick Simpson waves and whoops to the crowd as he leads the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade on the 130th anniversary of the Land Run of 1893 …
St. Paul's Lutheran School
Children ride in a wagon, walk and pull their own as part of St. Paul's Lutheran School's entry in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Satur…
Tractor
A man rides a tractor in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Chisholm band
Chisholm High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Chisholm band
Chisholm High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
Cool vehicle
Cherokee Strip Celebration parade participants pass the crowd of spectators near the judge's table Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.
The Slash-O-Longhorns, of Woodward, were unable to make it this year because rain-soaked grounds and roadways made it impossible to load the steers and get them to Enid, according to Chamber officials.
During this weekend’s celebration of Enid’s founding, Freddie Mack reminds that Native Americans played a huge role in this country and and in the settling of the Cherokee Outlet 130 years ago.
We celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Cherokee Strip Land Run of 1893, when Enid rose from nothing to a city of thousands just like that.
130 years of history
The Rock Island train is pictured at the Oklahoma/Kansas state line near Caldwell, Kan., on Sept. 16, 1893 for the opening of Cherokee Outlet.…
One of Enid’s most recognizable cowboys with a long history of participation in the Cherokee Strip Celebration will lead off the annual parade as grand marshal … and of course he’ll be on horseback.
Cherokee Strip Celebration
Rick Simpson rides in the Cherokee Strip Parade in downtown Enid Saturday, September 17, 2016.