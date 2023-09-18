 Skip to main content
Collection of photos, stories, videos tell tale of 130 history of Cherokee Outlet

PHOTOS: Celebrating 130 years of history | VIDEOS | STORIES

Enid and Northwest Oklahoma celebrated the 130th anniversary of the Land Run of 1893 that founded many towns and cities across the area. Here are some stories, photos and video recorded by the Enid News & Eagle covering the Cherokee Strip Celebration.

Enid High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Pioneer High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Chisholm High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Waukomis High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Members of the United States Marshal’s Posse participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Vance Air Force Base participates in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Vance Air Force Base airmen participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Enid High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Enid High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Ralph and Beverly Evans (seated) watch the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

The local Girl Scouts of the USA chapter participates in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

A horse and buggy participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

A horse and wagon participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Kids line up and wave at a parade entry while waiting for candy to fly during the Cherokee Strip Celebration Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in down…

A participant pulls her wagon during the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Parade participants pull a wagon during the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Mitchell & Declerk, PLLC, participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid. The parade entr…

Pioneer High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Enid Police Department Chief Bryan Skaggs participates in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Three girls talk over a puppet while waiting for parade entries during the Cherokee Strip Celebration Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Rick Simpson whoops to the crowd as he leads the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade on the 130th anniversary of the Land Run of 1893 Saturday, …

Rick Simpson waves and whoops to the crowd as he leads the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade on the 130th anniversary of the Land Run of 1893 …

Rick Simpson waves and whoops to the crowd as he leads the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade on the 130th anniversary of the Land Run of 1893 …

Children ride in a wagon, walk and pull their own as part of St. Paul's Lutheran School's entry in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Satur…

A man rides a tractor in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Chisholm High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Chisholm High School band members participate in the Cherokee Strip Celebration parade Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

Cherokee Strip Celebration parade participants pass the crowd of spectators near the judge's table Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in downtown Enid.

The Rock Island train is pictured at the Oklahoma/Kansas state line near Caldwell, Kan., on Sept. 16, 1893 for the opening of Cherokee Outlet.…

Rick Simpson rides in the Cherokee Strip Parade in downtown Enid Saturday, September 17, 2016.

