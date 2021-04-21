Class A District
At Hydro-Eakly
HYDRO-EAKLY 12, COV-DOUGLAS 1
H-E 206 4 — 12 10 0
C-D 000 1 — 1 2 4
WP — Gore, 3 2/3 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Smith, 4 innings, 10 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks. Hydro-Eakly — Wilburn, double; Hoyle, double, RBI; Gore, triple, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Price, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI. Cob-Douglas — Carl, 1-for-2, run scored; Smith, 1-for-2, RBI
SNYDER 9, COV-DOUGLAS 1
C-D 000 01 — 1 1 3
Snyder 207 0x — 9 8 1
WP — Kopp, 4 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Carl, 4 innings, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks. C-D — Kroll, 1-for-2; Mitchell, run scored. Snyder — Lile, double, triple, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Howell, 2 RBI
Covington-Douglas,15-13 is eliminated from the playoffs.
