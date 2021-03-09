The good news for NOC Enid against Butler (Kan.) County was Jordan Coffey was two-for-three with two home runs, his sixth and seventh of the season.
The bad news was the rest of the Jets were 3 of 21 with no RBI or runs scored. Kyle Bass had a double for the Jets' other extra base hit.
Butler jumped on five NOC Enid pitchers for 10 hits and 12 runs in run ruling the Jets, 12-2 in seven innings in a game that was scheduled to go nine.
"Jordan was seeing the ball awfully well,'' said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. "We had some good at-bats but we were hitting it right at them. We didn't put good multi-at-bats together to drive in runs. These things happen.''
Coffey's solo homer gave the Jets a 1-0 lead in the first, but Butler answered that with three in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh. Coffey's second homer came in the sixth.
Jackson Syring had a solo homer for Butler. Bryce Zimmerer was two-for-three with two runs scored and three RBI and a double. Johanathan Contreras was two for three with two runs scored, a double and an RBI. Jonah Cox went two-for-four with three runs scored and an RBI.
The loss broke a three-game winning streak for the Jets, who are now 8-5 overall.
The Jets will host the Texas Post Grads in a pair of 1 p.m. doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
