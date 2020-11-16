NORMAN — Lincoln Riley has never been more focused on football, nor have any of his Big 12 coaching peers.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the NCAA to cancel all in-person recruiting through the end of the year, creating more time for coaches to ... well, coach.
College football skippers normally juggle tending to their current team and building toward the future on home game days and bye weeks.
For at least the 2020 season, their habits have changed.
“It’s been different not having [coaches] on the road during a bye week,” said Riley, whose team enjoyed its third bye of the year on Saturday. “That certainly felt different for everybody. And then certainly, having a home game and only having to worry about coaching the team was kind of weird. I’m used to having to do a whole lot more.”
It has forced OU, and other programs, to be creative with how it recruits during the pandemic. Zoom video conferences, FaceTime calls and text messages are essentially their only avenues to build relationships. No longer can Riley and his coaches spend time with recruits before and after home games or travel during an idle week to meet a player at their home or see them play on a Friday night.
Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy can relate to Riley, who he will coach against at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman.
Gundy, 53, has adjusted his game-day routine with no prospects to talk with before he needs to be on the field for pregame warmups.
“It’s unusual since it’s the first time for me that it’s been that way in 31 years,” Gundy said, “but it’s just all football now.”
It’s an unintended benefit coaches have more time to focus on the games on their fluctuating schedules.
It’s not bad either for programs with newer staffs.
Texas coach Tom Herman brought on seven assistants this offseason, including offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Chris Ash.
Travel-free bye weeks have created an opportunity for the Longhorns to continue fine-tuning new offensive and defensive schemes that weren’t properly installed during the spring or summer.
“It has really helped having those coaches here on bye weeks and trying to use the three or four practices you get in during a bye week as best you can to make up for all the lost reps that you’ve missed,” Herman said.
“But it is still not even close to being what a spring ‘ball is because you’re just so worried about player load and volume and keeping guys healthy.”
On the negative end of the dead period, no video posted to social media or virtual tour can come close to what game day recruiting visits offer.
West Virginia’s second-year head coach Neal Brown also reports home games in Morgantown aren’t as busy. The Mountaineers wouldn’t mind the extra responsibility with two home tilts this month and the early signing period quickly approaching on Dec. 16.
“It’s unfortunate, because that’s one of our best selling points is the game-day atmosphere here in Morgantown,” Brown said. “It’s made for a lot less hectic routine for myself and our assistant coaches on game day, because most of the time you’re talking to parents and recruits right up to the time I walk out to pregame. And so we don’t have that, and I wish we did.”
Brown acknowledged everyone’s going through the same thing — it’s merely a frustrating consequence of the in-person recruiting ban.
It also doesn’t help banking on virtual communication to get to know a prospect or evaluate their talents purely via video.
“You rely more on high school coaches, you’re reliant more on connections that you have within your staff,” first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “People that know the student-athlete or know that area or know that school. You’re relying more on tape and more on word of mouth, opinions from people that you trust.”
It’s all an adjustment, one coaches will be dealing with through January 1, 2021, and perhaps longer if the NCAA extends the dead period on face-to-face recruiting.
It’s the “new normal” for college football coaches, as Kansas State coach Chris Klieman put it.
And there’s no telling when it will end.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen here in the next couple weeks with the month of January, which is a critical [recruiting] month and there’s a good chance that everybody could be staying in house again in January,” Klieman said.
“So, we’re just always trying to adapt and adjust to what’s going on. And right now for us, it’s trying to catch guys on social media and catch guys by phone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.