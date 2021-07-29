ENID, Okla. — An Enid man who pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder received a life sentence, with 35 years to serve in prison, Thursday morning.
Cory Mike Sanchez, 32, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony in the death of 41-year-old Diana Aide Baez in September 2019.
On July 21, Sanchez entered a guilty plea and on Thursday he received a life sentence with all but the first 35 years suspended for one count of first-degree murder and 10 years for a count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Sanchez will receive credit for time he’s already served, and his sentences will run concurrently. Two other charges filed against Sanchez were dismissed at the request of the state.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2019, Baez was beaten and stabbed at her home on West Wine and died three days later on Sept. 14 at OU Medical Center.
The three children who were at the home on the night of the fatal invasion told responding Enid Police Department officers that masked men forced their way inside, attacked Baez and fled before police arrived.
Five people were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in relation to Baez’ death: Sanchez; Luis Octavio Macias, 28; Eva Meraz-Corral, 49; Leoncio Hernandez, 35; and Michael Anthony Huerta, 29.
Meraz-Corral pleaded guilty to the counts on June 4 and was sentenced to life with all but the first 30 years suspended for the first-degree murder count and 10 years for the count of conspiracy to commit a felony, according to online court records.
According to a News & Eagle article from Sept. 23, 2019, Meraz-Corral told police she was responsible for the attack on Baez and that Baez began dating a man she had been previously involved with. She contacted someone in Mexico in reference to Baez and was told to contact Hernandez, whom she later told she didn’t want Baez “to be pretty anymore.”
Hernandez said he spoke with two people in Mexico, including the one Meraz-Corral spoke with, and passed along her request to Macias and Sanchez, according to court documents.
On Sept. 12, 2019, police interviewed a woman who told police that Macias, Sanchez and Huerta returned to a residence on East Birch with their clothes covered in blood, and the three discarded their clothing into a bag, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
Police found the bag during a search, also locating a knife, a pipe with a flashlight on the end of it, a red mask, a black mask and a notepad, according to the affidavit.
Macias is scheduled for a bond appearance on Aug. 9 with a jury trial currently set for Nov. 9; Hernandez’ next day in court is Aug. 11, and he’s scheduled for a jury trial on Aug. 23; and Huerta’s next court date is Sept. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.