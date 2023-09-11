When Congress fails to act, the courts and executive branch agencies step in to fill the decision-making void. That painful truth in government and politics is playing out in the federal Waters of the United States policy — or, rather, multiple policies — and farmers and ranchers in Oklahoma and across the nation are feeling the resulting pain.
WOTUS was designed to allow the federal Environmental Protection Agency to have some control over potential pollution of the nation’s rivers, interstate waters and territorial seas. But, as always, the devil is in the details. In this case, the biggest and most contentious detail is defining what rivers and tributaries qualify as “waters of the United States” and are thus under EPA jurisdiction.
Over the past eight years, the regulatory definition of WOTUS has been modified five times — with three different definitions applying in the first nine months of 2023 alone. The Biden administration rules are different from the Trump administration definition, which differs from definitions in the Obama and Clinton administrations. In fact, the Trump administration changed the rules in 2019 and again in 2020, and the EPA under Biden has changed the rules twice just this year, the latest in reaction to a May U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Whoa! While change seems to be a norm in life, changing federal rules so frequently is a big problem with such a far-reaching issue as what ag producers can do with their land near creeks, sloughs and wetlands. Especially painful are federal rules that apply to creeks and lowland areas that are normally dry but can have standing or running water in case of heavy rainfall. That definition covers a huge amount of ag land in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers don’t buy and till or graze land based on short-term political whims. They invest for years, decades or often for generations. Ag production is based on long-term decision-making, so short-term federal policy whiplash can be devastating.
Plus, ag producers tend to be good stewards of the land without any federal oversight. As longtime owners, they reap the rewards of wise conservation practices and investments. It’s no surprise, then, when Oklahoma ag producers are frustrated and offended by the numerous federal policy changes. Especially difficult are federal policies that target suburban land developers or industrial properties but are expanded to impact all land from coast to coast. Such one-size-fits-all rules designed to protect the nation’s waterways from pollution fail miserably to recognize the widely varying geography and environmental issues across the United States.
Congress could resolve much of this, but the U.S. House and Senate are so politically polarized that constructive action on WOTUS seems merely a dream.
Could and should Congress act? Yes. While not likely with issues such as the federal debt and immigration policy looming large in the foreground, congressional action is the ultimate resolution much needed by responsible ag producers in Oklahoma and beyond.
