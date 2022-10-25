Hennessey Public Schools Superintendent Jason Sternberger knows that test scores have fallen since the pandemic but is confident they will recover. Sternberger said, “We have good teachers and I think the structure and routines of in person classroom instruction is important.”
He says last year, the first year after covid was a time to retrain the kids. He knows everyone is struggling but routines, accountability and structure is helping.
Sternberger is against school vouchers but believes a parent should be able to choose where to put their child whether it is homeschooling, or a private school but says it shouldn’t be paid for by tax dollars.
In regards to school security, he said, “We adopted the same program as Garber.” He says some of the teachers conceal carry and the strength of the program is based on not saying how many or who. Teachers may apply and there are strict guidelines and training for those chosen for the program. This was approved by the school board and also by the school attorney.
Sternberger has worked through the education system from teacher and part time coach to principal then on to Superintendent. He has worked in the Enid School System, Ft. Gibson, Watonga,Medford and Clinton. He was the superintendent at Kingfisher 10 years before making the move two years ago to Hennessey.
“I’ve told my principals when they feel like they want to try something different or they have new ideas, then it will be time for them to make a career change,” Sternberger said.”It’s kind of the way it works.”
Sternberger loves working with the Hennessey school board and being in the community. He says over one third of their students are hispanic but they are very embedded in the town and school system. He says it is very cohesive and the community has great school facilities.
Stacy Cline, a licensed counselor at the school says Sternberger is a straight shooter and he has tried to set higher standards since covid. “He likes the kids but there are more rules and more structure for their benefit,” she said.
The Hennessey Public school System pays 7% of teacher retirement and will give $1500 to certified teachers and $750 for non-certified support at Thanksgiving.We hope to give more later in the year but it depends on the budget. We appreciate our teachers and staff.
