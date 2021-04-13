CHISHOLM 3, NEWKIRK 2
Newkirk 000 002 0 — 2 5 2
Chisholm 002 001 x — 3 6 2
WP — Deterding, 7 innings, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Wood, 6 innings, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks. Newkirk — Johnston, run; Wood, 2-for-3, run scored; Newman, 1-for-3; Free, 2-for-3. Chisholm — Warden, run scored; Deterding, 1-for-3, run scored; Biggers, 1-for-3, RBI; Patton, 2-for-3, run scored; Easter, 1-for-3, RBI, double; Caddell, 1-for-3.
WAUKOMIS 8, YALE 7
Waukomis 232 10 — 8 4 7
Yale 105 01 — 7 6 4
WP — Wilson, 3 innings, 5 H, 6 ER, 0 ER, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Harris, 2 2/3 innings, 3 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks. Waukomis — Woodruff, 2 runs scored; Wieden, 1-for-3, RBI; Wilson, 1-for-3; Terrel, 2-for-3, run scored, 3 RBI; Jones, run scored; Richards, 2 runs scored; Patton, RBI; Felber, 2 runs scored. Yale — Kal Kaffman, 3-for-4, run scored; Kam Kaffman, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, run scored
DRUMMOND 10, LOMEGA 0
Lomega 000 0 — 0 0 2
Drummond 300 7 — 10 13 1
WP — King, 2 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks. Drummond — B. Longpine, 2-for-3, run scored; Ehardt, 1-for-3, run scored, double; King, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Salinas, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, triple; Kapke, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Arnold, 2-for-3, RBI, double; A. Longpine, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Skinner, run scored; Donaldson, run scored
