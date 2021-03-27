Chisholm Trail Tournament scores
7th — Watonga 16, Cimarron 2
5th — Morrison 10, Glencoe 0
3rd — Shattuck 7, Drummond 6, 8 innings
ENID — A Celebration of Life for Dennis Dean Wanzer, 66, Enid, is 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, with burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
ENID — The memorial service for Larry Wood, 77-year-old former Enid resident, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, in the Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home Chapel. www.enidwecare.com
ENID — Celebration of Life Service for Jerry Long will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Terry Chick officiating. Cremation arrangements by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonburris.com.
