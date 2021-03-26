Chisholm Trail Tournament

Other scores

Glencoe 10, Watonga 0

Shattuck 8, Watonga 0

Cashion 8, Shattuck 2

Saturday's schedule

11 a.m. — Cimarron vs. Watonga, 7th place

1:30 — Morrison vs. Glencoe, 5th place

4 — Drummond vs. Shattuck, 3rd place

6:30 — Pioneer vs. Cashion, cham

Cherokee Strip Tournament

Timberlake 9, Geary 1

Medford 11, Cherokee 6

Waynoka 13, Okeene 6

Kremlin-Hilldale 12, Lomega 0

Lomega 9, Okeene 4

Ringwood 12, Waynoka 0

Kremlin-Hillsdale 3, Ringwood 2

Timberlake 2, Medford 1

Medford 100 000 0 — 1 2 0

Timberllake 200 000 x — 2 3 0

WP — Jenlink, 15 strikeouts, 7 innings., LP — Darling.

Saturday schedule

At Helena

10 a.m. — Waynoka vs. Cherokee

Noon — 10 a.m. Winner vs. Geary

2 — Noon winner vs. Lomega, 5th place

4 — Ringwood vs. Medford, third place

6 — Timberlake vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, championship

