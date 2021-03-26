Chisholm Trail Tournament
Other scores
Glencoe 10, Watonga 0
Shattuck 8, Watonga 0
Cashion 8, Shattuck 2
Saturday's schedule
11 a.m. — Cimarron vs. Watonga, 7th place
1:30 — Morrison vs. Glencoe, 5th place
4 — Drummond vs. Shattuck, 3rd place
6:30 — Pioneer vs. Cashion, cham
Cherokee Strip Tournament
Timberlake 9, Geary 1
Medford 11, Cherokee 6
Waynoka 13, Okeene 6
Kremlin-Hilldale 12, Lomega 0
Lomega 9, Okeene 4
Ringwood 12, Waynoka 0
Kremlin-Hillsdale 3, Ringwood 2
Timberlake 2, Medford 1
Medford 100 000 0 — 1 2 0
Timberllake 200 000 x — 2 3 0
WP — Jenlink, 15 strikeouts, 7 innings., LP — Darling.
Saturday schedule
At Helena
10 a.m. — Waynoka vs. Cherokee
Noon — 10 a.m. Winner vs. Geary
2 — Noon winner vs. Lomega, 5th place
4 — Ringwood vs. Medford, third place
6 — Timberlake vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, championship
