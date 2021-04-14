The Chisholm Invitational track meet, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Monday.
Field events will begin at 1:30 p.m. with running preliminaries scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
ENID — Memorial service will be 10:00a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Masks strongly encouraged. Donations: John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health - https://www.johnritterfoundation.org/donate-today or Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital - https://www.foun…
Mass of Christian Burial for Wilma Petru, 98, will be 4/16/2021 at 1:00 p.m. in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Recitation of the Rosary -12:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Inurnment - Calvary Cemetery, Hennessey. www.andersonburris.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.