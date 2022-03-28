Days after a loss to Perry, Chisholm’s second in a row, the Longhorns dropped a game, 14-0 to Crossings Chrisitan as part of a two-day home-and-home series with the Knights.
The Longhorns were held to one hit while giving up 16 to the Knights, including a plethora of home runs, two coming by Crossings’ Dax Fortenerry , who led the Knights with four RBI.
Nick Deterding started for the Longhorns and went three innings, giving up seven hits and seven runs, but struck out three.
“That 14-0 score is a little misleading,” said Chisholm head coach Bobby Shoate. “Crossing absolutely pounded the baseball off us. I’m proud that our pitchers kept throwing strikes, even though it wasn’t going our way. We hit several balls hard but they were right at people.”
Up next for the Longhorns is a return date with Crossings Christian, Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
“It’s a new day,” Shoate said. “That’s the beautiful thing about baseball. There is nothing we can do about today, but we get to try again tomorrow.”
The loss is the third in a row for Chisholm, winners of five of its first six games, and drops its record to 5-4. on the season, and 2-0 in District 3A-1.
