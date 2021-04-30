Regional
At Cushing
PERKINS-TRYON 12, CHISHOLM 8
P-T 221 304 0 — 12 16 2
CHS 100 223 0 — 8 11 1
WP — Jones. LP — Jackson. P-T — Kastl, 3-for-4, double, 3 runs scored, RBI; Stanley, double; Shipp, triple, RBI; Larson, 2 hone runs, 7 RBI. Chisholm — Crabtree, 2-for-4, run scored, home run, RBI; Arnold, 1-for-4, run scored; Jackson, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, home run, 3 RBI; Myers, run soored; Bergen, run scored; Harris, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Fuksa, 1-for-4; Killen, 1-for-3; Pina, RBI; Miller, run scored; Meek, 1-for-2, run scored
