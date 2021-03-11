CHISHOLM 13, BLACKWELL 3

Chisholm130 36—13141

Blackwell30000—355

WP — Jackson. LP — Hughes. Chisholm — Arnold, Brittain, doubles;  Crabtree, Pina 2, home runs. Blackwell — Moore, triple; Ashford, home run

