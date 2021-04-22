4A District
At Chisholm
CHISHOLM 11, CLINTON 1
Clinton 100 0 — 1 4 5
Chisholm 713 x — 11 14 1
WP — Jackson. LP — Lime. Clinton — Z. Proa, triple. Chisholm — Crabtree, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, home run; Arnold, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI, triple; Jackson, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Myers, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double, home run; Harris, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Fuksa, 2 RBI
CHISHOLM 13, WOODWARD 1
Woodward 001 0 — 1 3 2
Chisholm 0(11)1 1 — 13 13 1
WP — Jackson. LP — Vo. Chisholm — Crabtree, 3-for-3, run scored, RBI, triple; Jackson, 2 RBI; Harris, 3 RBI, triple; Fuksa, 2 runs scored; Killen, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored; Pina, 3-for-3, run scored, 3 RBI, triple; McDowell, 2-for-2, double, 3 RBI; Bowles, 2 runs scored
Championship
CHISHOLM 11, WOODWARD 1
Woodward 001 00 — 1 5 5
Chisholm 261 2 — 11 11 0
WP — Jackson. LP — Vo. Woodward — Crabtree, triple. Chisholm — Crabtree, 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 homers, 4 RBI; Arnold, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Jackson, 2-for-3, RBI; Myers, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run; Miller, 2 runs scored
Chisholm advances to regional tournament
