ALVA 8, CHISHOLM 2
Chisholm 000 020 0 — 2 5 1
Alva 001 322 x — 8 7 0
WP — Oniel, 7 innings, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Deterding, 4 innings, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks. Chisholm — Jackson, 1-for-3; Deterding, 2-for-3, run scored; Tilley, 1-for-3, run scored, double, RBI; Hart, 1-for-3, RBI. Alva — Cook, 1-for-4; Reed, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; Slater, 1-for-3, RBI, double, RBI; Faulkner, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Minjares, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; Oniel, run scored; Dowty, run scored; Faison, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Houstom, 1-for-2, RBI
PIONEER 7, DRUMMOND 6
Drummond 100 023 0 — 6 7 1
Pioneer 130 300 x — 7 8 5
WP — Hunter Koontz, 5 innings, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. LP — Longpine, 4 innings, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. Drummond — Longpine, 1-for-3, RBI; Arnold, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Salinas, 1-for-3, run scored, double; King, run scored; Ehardt, 1-for-3, run scored; Kokojan, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Donaldson, 1-for-1. Pioneer — T. Dennett, 2-fot-3, 2 runs scored, double, triple; Drewke, 1-for-4, run scored, 4 RBI, double; T. Parker, 1-for-2, RBI, double; Koontz, 1-for-3; Vestal, 2-for-3, run scored, double, triple; Hunter Koontz, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Hammock, 2 runs scored
MULHALL-ORLANDO 11, WAUKOMIS 7
M-O 740 00 — 11 12 2
WHS 002 50 — 7 8 2
WP — Williams, 2 innings, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Wilson 2/3 inning, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. Mulhall-Orlando — Oldenberg, double; Hermann, double; Blankenship, double and triple. Waukomis — Ives, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, triple; Doersom, 2 runs scored, RBI; Wieden, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI; Wilson, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, double; Terrel, run scored; Vanover, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Jones, 1-for-3; Richards, run scored
