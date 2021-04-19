CHISHOLM 11, PIONEER 10
Chisholm 104 051 0 — 11 13 3
Pioneer 203 140 0 — 10 14 5
WP — Jackson. LP — Stephens. Chisholm — Arnold, 2-for-4, run scored; Jackson, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 home runs; Myers, 2-for-3, run scored, triple, home run, 3 RBI; Fuksa, 2-for-4, run scored; Killen, 2-for-4, run scored. Pioneer — Trembly, 4-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, RBI; Meyer, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Cantrell, 2-for-2, run scored, home run, 3 RBI; Stephens, 1-for-3, 2 runs, home run, 2 RBI
