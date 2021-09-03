CHISHOLM 13, FGFS 3
FGFS — 300 0xx — 3 2 1
Chisholm — 425 2xx — 13 10 2
WP — Harris 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Chisholm — Andrews 1-1, 1 RBI; Meek 2-3, 3 RBI; Arnold 2-3, 2 RBI; Marlatt 2-3, 2 RBI; J. Killen 2-3; M. Killen 1-3; Pasby 0-1; Harris 0-1; Fuksa 0-2, 1 RBI;
CHISHOLM 12, ENID JV 4
Enid JV — 400 00x — 4 3 1
Chisholm — 403 05x — 12 8 3
WP — Marlatt 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB; Chisholm — Andrews 1-2; Meek 1-2, 2 RBI; Arnold 1-4, 3 RBI; Marlatt 2-4, 1 RBI; Pasby 1-2; Fuksa 0-2; Harris 1-4, 3 RBI; Pina 0-1; J. Killen 1-3, 2 RBI; Enid — Lebeda 1-3, 1 RBI (single); Canchola 0-3, 1 RBI; Copeland 1-2, 1 RBI (single); Smart 1-2 (single);
