CHISHOLM 13, FGFS 3

FGFS — 300 0xx — 3 2 1

Chisholm — 425 2xx — 13 10 2

WP — Harris 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Chisholm — Andrews 1-1, 1 RBI; Meek 2-3, 3 RBI; Arnold 2-3, 2 RBI; Marlatt 2-3, 2 RBI; J. Killen 2-3; M. Killen 1-3; Pasby 0-1; Harris 0-1; Fuksa 0-2, 1 RBI;

CHISHOLM 12, ENID JV 4

Enid JV — 400 00x — 4  3  1

Chisholm — 403 05x — 12  8  3

WP — Marlatt 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB; Chisholm — Andrews 1-2; Meek 1-2, 2 RBI; Arnold 1-4, 3 RBI; Marlatt 2-4, 1 RBI; Pasby 1-2; Fuksa 0-2; Harris 1-4, 3 RBI; Pina 0-1; J. Killen 1-3, 2 RBI; Enid — Lebeda 1-3, 1 RBI (single); Canchola 0-3, 1 RBI; Copeland 1-2, 1 RBI (single); Smart 1-2 (single); 

