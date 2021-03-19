Mannford Tournament
MANNFORD 5, CHISHOLM 4
Chisholm 000 013 0 — 4 10 1
Mannford 000 201 2 — 5 4 2
WP — Howard, 7 innings, 10 R, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Wiechert, 1 inning, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. Chisholm — Wiechert, 1-for-4; Patton, 1-for-4; Jackson, 1-for-4; Biggers, 2-for-3, run scored Easter, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Hart, 1-for-3, run scored; Kieu, run scored; Brinkley, 2-for-3, RBI; Caddell, 1-for-1, RBI. Mannford — Mobley, 1-for-4, run scored, double; Baker, 1-for-2; H. Howard, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, home run, 2 RBI; R. Howard, 2 runs scored; Bartlett, 2 RBI; Moore, 1-for-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.