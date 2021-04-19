Chisholm Invitational
Girls
Team — Watonga 132, Chisholm 129.7, Perry 80, Cherokee 65, Luther 63.2, Hennessey 36, Hinton 24, Okeene 24, Crescent 24, OKC Storm 20, Cashion 17, Drummond 16, Mooreland 15.5, Pawhuska, 10.2, Alva 7.2, Chisholm B 3
High Jump — 1. Grace Winter, Chisholm, 4-9 (won jump off); 2. (tie) Nicole Watkins, Chisholm and Savannah Nunely, Luther, 4-9
Long Jump — 1. Keely Hussey, Okeene, 15-5; 2. Kindi Taylor, Crescent, 15-2 ½; 3. Alice Watkins, 14-9
400 Relay — 1. Perry, 51.23; 2. Chisholm, 51.60; 3. Luther, 52.43
3,200 Relay — 1. Watonga, 10:13.22; 2. Cherokee, 10:55.63; 3. Hennessey, 11:30.62
100 Hurdles — 1. Laiken Hackett, Chisholm, 16.87; 2. Mollie Burchel, Chisholm, 16.92; 3. Grace Holder, Chisholm, 17.59
100 — Kendelyn Stueve, Perry, 12.74; 2. Haley Combs, Hinton, 12.89; 3. Brinley Buchanan, Drummond, 13.24
800 Relay — 1. Watonga, 1:49.29; 2. Chisholm, 1:51.04; 3. Luther, 1:52.02
800 — 1. Riley Coleman, Watonga, 2:24.64; 2. Abby Guffy, Cherokee, 2:29.03; 3. Keely Hussey, Okeene, 2:32.57
400 — 1. Jocelyn Turney, Watonga, 58.45 (Watonga school record); 2. Kennedy Hight, Perry, 1:00.58; 3. Savannah Nunely, Luther, 1:03.50
300 hurdles — 1. Laiken Hackett, Chisholm, 50.34; 2. Grace Holder, Chisholm, 52.16; 3. Baylee Brown, Crescent, 52.39
200 — 1. Haley Combs, Hinton, 26.45; 2. Kennedy Hight, Perry, 26.75; 3. Jaiden Alexander, Watonga, 27.10
1,600 — 1. Riley Coleman, Watonga, 5:39.45; 2. Abby Guffy, Cherokee, 5:49.64; 3. Keely Hussey Okeene, 5:51.87
1,600 Relay — 1. Watonga, 4:07.30; 2. Chisholm, 4:26.42; 3. Cherokee, 4:29..69
Shot Put — 1. Maggie Bookout, OKC Storm, 38-6; 2. Mauria Wright, Luther, 36-6 ½; 3. Hannah Appleton, Drummond, 33-9 ½
Discus — 1. Maggie Bookout, OKC Storm, 137-6; 2. Kynlee Kolb, Cherokee, 103-8; 3. Braylee Dale, Perry, 96-2
Pole Vault — Kendalyn Stueve, Perry, 11-0; 2. Sarah Bolner, Luther, 9-6; 3. Maggie Friend, Luther, 9-6
3,200 — 1. Taryn Jech, Hennessey, 13:51.95; 2. Soi Tarango, Hennessey, 13:54.99; 3. Jamie Torres, Hennessey, 14:05.90
Boys
Team — Luther 142, Alva 107, Cherokee 93.5, Chisholm 74, Pawhuska, 62.5, Perry 45.4, Watonga 41.2, Cashion 26, Crescent 20.5, Hinton 20, Okeene 17, Mooreland 16.2, Hennessey 3.5, Chisholm B 2, Drummond 1
High Jump — 1. Bryson Young, Chisholm, 6-2; 2. Deondre Dunn, Watonga, 6-0; 3. Quintin Richardson, Luther, 5-10
400 Relay — 1. Ala, 44.30; 2. Pawhuska, 44.78; 3. Luther, 45.39
3,200 Relay — 1. Chisholm, 8:45.34; 2. Luther, 8:56.82; 3. Cashion, 9:22.93
110 hurdles — 1. Collie Garrett, Luther, 16.68; 2. Deondre Dunn, Watonga, 17.31; 3. Jaxon Jones, Alva, 17.46
100 — 1. Davion Wyckett, Luther, 11.42; 2. Zayin Tiger, Alva, 11.54; 3. Matthew Todd, Chisholm, 11.59
3,200 — 1. Cy Walters, Watonga, 11:16.01; 2. Ryck Guillen, Pawhuska, 11:45.22; 3. Francisco Ortega. Mooreland, 12:07.23
800 Relay — 1. Alva, 1:33.2; 2. Luther, 1:35.49; 3. Cherokee, 1:36.24
Shot Put — 1. Sylus Graves, Alva, 39-7 ½; 2. Stone Fisher, Crescent, 38-7 1.2; 3. Sean Swim, Luther, 38-4 ½
Discus — 1. Trevor Green, Cherokee, 130-8; 2. Damion Harris, Crescent, 123-4; 3. Aiden Sanborn, Cherokee, 122-6
800 — 1. Evan Hughes, Luther, 2:09.26; 2. Hunter Combs, Chisholm, 2:13.93; 3. Tanner Marshall, Perry, 2:15.93
400 — 1. Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska, 51.93; 2. Riley Johnson, Luther, 53.13; 3. Makinde Ogunsolo, Chisholm, 53.78
300 hurdles — 1. Collie Garrett, Luther, 43.12; 2. Deondre Dunn, Watonga, 43.17; 3. Jaxon Jones, Alva, 43.49
200 — 1. Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska, 22.92; 2. Max Brown, Cashion, 23.17; 3. Caden Hall, Perry, 23.82
1,600 — 1. Cy Walters, Watonga, 5:05.75; 2. Will Mohr, Luther, 5:08.26; 3. Bode Quillen, Pawhuska, 5:16.60
Long Jump — 1. Houston Bockelman, Cherokee, 20-0; 2. Caden Hall, Perry, 19-6 ¼; 3. Tyrel Richardson, Pawhuska, 17-5 ½
Pole Vault — 1. Nicky Lambert, Cherokee, 9-6; 2. Ian Deviney, Hinton, 9-6; 3. Russel Thiel, Hinton, 9-6
