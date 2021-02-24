Chisholm and Alva will continue their rivalry when they meet in a girls-boys doubleheader in a regional winners bracket semifinal at Paul Outhier Fieldhouse at Chisholm. The girls tip off at 6 and the boys at 8.
The girls teams split this season with the 10-9 Ladybugs winning 72-70 on Dec. 1 and the 10-7 Lady Longhorns winning 61-22 on Jan. 15. Alva beat Blackwell, 52-33 in its district game while Chisholm beat Bethel in overtime, 43-41.
Courtney Petersen scored 43 points in the two games for CHS. Cynthia Samaniego had 30 for Alva.
Chisholm's boys (11-8) went 2-1 in a three-game winning 57-38 on Dec. 1 and 51-43 at the Wheat Capital Tournament on Jan. 7. Alva, 14-9 with a five-game winning streak, won 43-32 on Jan. 15.
Jackson Feely had 32 points in the three games for Alva. Hunter Combs had 40 for Chisholm.
The girls winner will play the Chandler-Perry winner at 6 p.m. Saturday at Crossings Christian. The loser will play the Crossings Christian-OCS winner at 6 p.m. Friday at Crossings.
The boys winner will play the Crossings-Perry winner at 8 p.m. Saturday at Crossings. The loser will play the Chandler-OCS loser at 3 p.m. Friday at Crossings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.