CATOOSA — Chisholm's girls scored points in 10 of the 12 events they were entered in to finish fourth at the Class 3A state girls track meet Friday at Catoosa High School.
The Lady Longhorns had 57 points in finishing behind Beggs (83), Cascia Hall (66) and Marlow (64).
“The teams that finished ahead of us were pretty good,'' said Chishom coaxh Jim Coleman. “I thought we ran as well as we have all year and you can't ask for any more than that. They competed really well.''
Sophomore Laiken Hackett was the highest individual finisher taking second in the 100 hurdles with a 16.05. She was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 49.13.
“She was first (in the 100) until that last hurdle,'' Coleman said. “She smoked that last hurdle but still almost won it.''
She teamed with Ellie Bain, Jimena Castillo and Jayden Streck to finish fourth in the 400 relay in 4:15.96.
Macie Andrews, Streck, Bain and Castillo were third in the 800 relay in 1:50.25 while Paden Pasby, Streck, Emma Tennell and Castillo were fifth in the 400 relay in 51.51.
Tennell (9-0) and Pasby (8-0) were fifth and seventh in the pole vault. Streck was eighth in the 400 in 1:03/30.
Grace Winter took fifth in the high jump, clearing five feet. Kelsey Roberts was eighth in the discus with a throw of 97-0 ½..
Mollie Burchel was seventh in the 100 hurdles (16.91) and 10th in the 300 hurdles (51.81).
Other CHS times and distances were Alice Watkins, ninth, long jump, 14-9 ¼; Jessi McDowell, 16th, shot put, 27-9; Kaylee Nguyen, 10th, pole vault, 7-0; and Grace Holder, ninth, 300 hurdles, 51.18.
Coleman said the fourth place finish was impressive in a rebuilding year. Only four of the competitors (Burchel, Holder, Tennell and Streck) had ever competed at state before.
“It just comes down to how you competed and they ran as well as they could today,'' Coleman said.
Chisholm's distance relays both scored points with their fastest times of the season.
Makinde Ogunsola, Abe Redd, Ethan Carpenter and Hunter Combs were fifth in the 3,200 relay in 8:39.62. Ogunsola, Redd, Tytace Prince and Combs were eighth in the 1,600 relay in 3:38.84.
“You have to be happy with that,'' Coleman said. “That's all you can ask of them.''
Bryson Young was sixth in the high jump with a leap of 5-10. He had come in as the No. 1 seed (6-2)
Other CHS times and distances were Combs, 13th, 800, 2:06.76 and Matthew Todd, 15th, 100, 11.73.
Alva's 1,600 relay pof Gavin Perez, Nathan Hunt, Jaxon Jones and Zayin Tiger were second in 3:31.65.
Those scoring individual points were Drake Whorton, fifth, long jump, 19-10 ¾; Weston Tucker, eighth, long jump, 19-4 ½; Jones, 110 hurdles, sixth, 16.98;Tiger, seventh, 400, 51.94; and Perez, fourth, 200, 23.19.
Cherokee will host the Class A state Saturday.
Velma-Alma, Boise City and Thomas are ranked 1-2-3 in he girls while Thomas, Timberlake and Cherokee are 1-2-3 in the boys.
