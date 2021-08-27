PERKINS — Perkins-Tryon’s Quincy Moulton returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for the Demons against Chisholm in the opening game of the season for both teams.
That was a sign of things to come for the visiting Longhorns who were making their debut under new head coach Lyle Welsh.
Tre Stevenson scored on a pair of 14-yard runs as the Demons rolled up 194 yards rushing in a 48-0 win over Chisholm.
The Demons led 20-0 after the first period and 33-0 at halftime.
“They got a pretty good team,’’ Welsh said. “They came to play. We have quite a few seniors but there’s not many who have spent much time on the field. It was pretty obvious tonight.’’
Welsh said the Longhorns fate might have been sealed on the kickoff.
“We didn’t cover the kick well,’’ he said. “It was a positive for them and it got them going. We hung our heads. It’s one of the things that we have to overcoming we didn’t do that.’’
The Longhorns did not come close to scoring.
Perkins-Tryon’s other touchdowns came on a nine-yard run by Gunner Thrash, a 60-yard punt return by Hunter Robinson, a 30-yard run by Beck Smith and a touchdown run by Tanner Dawes. The Demons also recorded a safety.
“We did some things okay, but that was far and in-between,’’ Welsh said. “At times we were in position to make a play, but we didn’t make it. We just have a lot of things that we need to work on to get better on to have an opportunity to win the game.’’
Tristan Crosswhite suffered a shoulder injury. He was taken to a local hospital and his status was not known. Abe Redd and Jordan Peace suffered possible concussions.
“We’re pretty bunged up right now,’’ Welsh said. “We had a couple of kids get hurt in the scrimmage last week that might be out awhile.
“Perkins has some good athletes. Their quarter threw the ball well and there receivers made good catches and made some long runs after the catch.’’
The Longhorns will travel to Fairview next week — Welsh coached the Yellowjackets to the 1999 Class 2A championship.
