Chisholm's girls and boys will be ending an 18-day layoff Tuesday when they face Bethel at 6 and 8 in the Class 3A Area I District 1 Tournament at Shawnee High School.
CHS hasn't played since sweeping Fairview (43-35, girls and 47-45, boys) on Feb. 5.
The Lady Longhorns, 9-7, have won four of their last five games. Bethel, 6-9, has lost three straight. They haven't played since a 63-34 loss to Tecumseh on Feb. 5.
The Longhorns, 10-8, have won three of their last four games. Bethel, 12-7, has won six of its last eight games. They beat Tecumseh 56-51 on their last game Feb. 5.
The winners will face the Alva-Blackwell winners at 6 (girls) and 8 (boys) Thursday at Chisholm. The losers will face the Alva-Blackwell losers at 1 and 3 Thursday.
