3A District
At Victory Christian
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 6, CHISHOLM 4
Chisholm 110 000 2 — 4 2 4
VC 051 000 x — 6 3 3
WP — Gipson, 6 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Biggers, 5 innings, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks. Chisholm — Wiechert, run scored; Patton, 1-for-3, run scored; Deterring, 2 RBI; Jackson, 1-for-1, RBI; Biggers, run scored; Keefer, run scored, RBI. Victory Christian — Roberts, 1-for-4, run scored; Strickland, 1-for-4, run scored; Gipson, run soored; O’Malley, run scored; Edwards, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Conway, RBI
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 15, CHISHOLM 0
VC 0 (10)2 12 — 15 10 1
Chisholm 000 00 — 0 2 4
WP — Roberts, 5 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Deterding, 1 1/3 innings, 4 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. Victory Christian — Scuggins, double, 3 RBI; H. Baker, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Conway, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Gipson, 2 runs scored; O’Malley, 2 runs scored. Chisholm — Biggers, 1-for-2; Brinkley, 1-for-2.
Chisholm finishes the season at 10-22
