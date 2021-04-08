MORRISON 12, CHISHOLM 8
Morrison 051 321 0 — 12 10 3
Chisholm 070 100 0 — 8 6 4
WP — Moorman, 3 1/3 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Jackson, 4 innings, 8 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks. Morrison — Roe, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Rap, double, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Briggs, 2 runs scored, triple; Sypert, triple, 2 RBI; Kapp, 2 runs scored. Chisholm — Wiechert, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Warden, run scored; Patton, run scored; Jackson, 2-for-3; Deterding, 2 runs scored; Biggers, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Easter, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Brinkley, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Caddell, run scored, RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.