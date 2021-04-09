DRUMMOND 7, CHISHOLM 2
Chisholm 100 000 1 — 2 4 3
Drummond 303 001 x — 7 7 3
WP — Longpine, 6 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Easter, 1 inning, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks. Chisholm — Wichert, 2-for-4, run scored; Deterding, 1-for-3, double; Biggers, 1-for-3, run scored. Drummond — B. Longpine, 2-for-3, run scored; Arnold, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; A. Longpine, run scored; Kapke, 1-for-2, run scored; Salinas, run scored; King,1-for-3, 2 RBI, double; Kokojan, run scored; Skinner, 2-for-3
