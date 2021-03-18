Mannford Tournament
CHISHOLM 7, MORRIS 3
Morris 000 011 1 — 3 4 4
Chisholm 400 201 x — 7 9 3
WP — Grant Biggers, 5 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Terriquez, 6 innings, 9 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks. Morris — K. Burgess, 1-for-3, RBI; Terriquez, run scored; Long, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored. Chisholm — Cody Wiechert, 1-for-4, run scored, double; Bryce Patton, 1-for-4; Mason Jackson, 3-for-4, 3 RBI; Grant Biggers, 1-for-4, RBI; Nick Deterring, run scored; Luke Easter, run scored; Bryson Hart, 1-for-3, RBI; Cooper Brinkley, 1-for-3, run scored; Drew Kiefer, run scored; Jackson Caddell, 1-for-1, run scored; Ethan Kieu, run scored
Chisholm is now 5-5
